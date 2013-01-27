Best and Worst of the 2013 SAG Awards: Bryan Cranston, ‘Argo,”Downton Abbey’

Remember how everyone used to complain about the Golden Globes? “It’s not legit.” “It doesn’t mean anything for Oscar.” “Unless someone gets drunk it’s a bore.” Well, the first two complaints still hold a lot of merit, but the latter? No way. Ricky Gervais and the combo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting the past four telecasts have made the Globes arguably more entertaining than Oscar. That brings us to Sunday night’s 19th Annual SAG Awards.

Remember how the SAG awards were deemed the legitimate acting honors? Actors voting for actors? An award that meant more because it came from your peers? A few years of embarrassing Betty White overload and blander TV nominees than the Emmys and the SAG Awards are stuck in a rut. Oh, and we haven’t even gotten to the formulaic telecasts. Did TNT, the show’s producers and SAG turn things around Sunday night? No, no they didn’t. But, there were some diamonds in the rough during the two-hour ordeal.

With that in mind, here are the best and worst of the 2013 SAG Awards.

