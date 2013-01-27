Best and Worst of the 2013 SAG Awards: Bryan Cranston, ‘Argo,”Downton Abbey’

Remember how everyone used to complain about the Golden Globes? “It’s not legit.” “It doesn’t mean anything for Oscar.” “Unless someone gets drunk it’s a bore.” Well, the first two complaints still hold a lot of merit, but the latter? No way. Ricky Gervais and the combo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting the past four telecasts have made the Globes arguably more entertaining than Oscar. That brings us to Sunday night’s 19th Annual SAG Awards.
Remember how the SAG awards were deemed the legitimate acting honors? Actors voting for actors? An award that meant more because it came from your peers? A few years of embarrassing Betty White overload and blander TV nominees than the Emmys and the SAG Awards are stuck in a rut. Oh, and we haven’t even gotten to the formulaic telecasts. Did TNT, the show’s producers and SAG turn things around Sunday night? No, no they didn’t. But, there were some diamonds in the rough during the two-hour ordeal.
With that in mind, here are the best and worst of the 2013 SAG Awards.
The worst pre-show banter was when they referred to Jessica Chastain as “Zero Dark Flirty”.
That one was AWFUL!!!!
DDL very skillfully “name-dropped” three actors who many believe should have been in the middle of the awards race (and particularly the SAG Awards) for their performances in The Master, Django Unchained and The Grey. Whether one agrees with him or not, it was quite a gracious move.
I believe DDL mentioned DiCaprio and Neeson because both were instrumental in persuading him to take on the role of Lincoln. Neeson had previously been cast years ago when Spielberg was still trying to get the movie started. When offered, DDL initially turned down the role and DiCaprio did Spielberg a favor by calling DDL on his cell phone in attempts to persuade him. DDL thanked Phoenix because Phoenix gave him a shout out at the London Film Critics Awards (“There’s an up and coming actor named Daniel who’s in a movie called Lincoln. You should check it out.”)
When DDL won 5 years ago for There Will Be Blood he name dropped, and dedicated the award to, Heath Ledger. Mentioning Joaquin Phoenix, who absolutely deserved to be there, was just as amazing in my book.
Yes, I don’t see how honest appreciation of friends and colleagues who have played some part in one’s success counts as “name-dropping.” I thought it was rather a lovely speech.
I too find Gregory’s criticism here rather bewildering. I thought it was a great speech, both in referencing the other actors and in his funny and touching thoughts on taking the role.
I agree with everyone in this thread. I think you missed the mark on this, Gregory.
There is so little real graciousness, and there are so few people with good manners that an entertainment writer just assumes a celebrity is “name-dropping”. Think for a moment, Mr. Ellwood, why would the world’s greatest actor need to drop anyone’s name.
wtf. name-dropping? really? Daniel Day-Lewis is class act
I’m not sure I understand the name dropping charge either. Why would DDL need to name drop anyone this point? Calling his appreciation of colleagues just seems like an excuse to be catty. And DDL is an odd target for that.
I didn’t catch onto the DiCaprio reference, besides the fact that they’ve worked together before. Neeseon I just assumed because of the legwork he did when initially cast as Lincoln. But I liked the Joaquin shout-out. I took it to be a subtle residual thank-you to PTA. Overall, he seemed very gracious and humble. I don’t think it was name-dropping; it was sincere appreciation of his fellow actors.
What I don’t get is – DDL has won these things hundreds of times. Why does he still seem deer-in-headlights when accepting an award? He is clearly uncomfortable up there, as if he is totally shocked to have won and has no clue what to say.
Are you all forgetting both DiCaprio and Neeson starred in “Gangs of New York” alongside Day-Lewis?
I could be wrong, but in reference to actors/actresses missing the show because of the flu, Joaquin Phoenix was not nominated, so that is probably why he wasn’t there.
Gotta love the funny, classy ladies of NBC: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler just keep giving and giving
I thought the broadcast was fine. Relatively short, sweet, done. I’ve never felt like the SAG show needs to or should try to compete on some level with the GGs or oscars to be a big entertaining romp. They give their awards and get on with it. I kind of like that. For SAG that is.
BEST: Julianne Moore finally wins a SAG Award after TEN fucking nominations!!! Oh please, give this woman an Oscar some day. (I wish Game Change would have been a theatrical release. She would have been in the race.)
The Downton Abbey upset was the highlight of the night for me. Everything else was boring and predictable. I wish also hoping for a Michelle Dockery upset in the best actress category but hey! I’ll take what I can get.
*I was also*
The speeches of Bryan Cranston and Anne Hathaway were the best of the night. Ben Affleck was too over-the-top for my taste. This guy is really fighting to win the Oscar. Also, the wonderful chemistry between Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway when they presented- the very best chemistry of any couple presenting at the Sag Awards. Sadly, Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence had no chemistry when they presented. But, they also didn’t have any chemistry in the movie-and it was a rom-com.
Soliciting comments about this year’s SAG Awards is nice and all, but I came here to get the blogger’s commentary, criticism, opinions – you know, an actual assessment – like Sepinwall does.
How about it, Mr. Ellwood?