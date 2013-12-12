Best and Worst of the 2014 Golden Globes nominations

You can’t please everyone, but amazingly, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association created a system that pretty much allowed the Golden Globes to be the best friend of every motion picture studio and TV network in Hollywood. Well, not this year. There were a ton of surprising omissions and most of those were based on the media’s expectations for the HFPA to go as star heavy as possible (and they didn’t completely backtrack from that tendency). The worst? Well, it wasn’t the lack of nominations for “Homeland,” “Mad Men” or “August: Osage County for best picture – comedy or musical. No, the no. 1 oversight? You just can’t snub Oprah (Really, HFPA?)
I just hafta say: YAY for GRETA GERWIG! Easily the nomination that made me the happiest this morning.
I’d say Oprah is still likely for an Oscar nomination but she isn’t a sure thing. How well will The Butler actually perform with the Academy? Harvey will try his darndest but this year is just uber crowded. And I highly doubt the film will have much of an impact at the BAFTAs either.
Yeah, no way is she a lock.
What’s so wrong with not nominating Oprah? It’s surprising, and she’s fine in the film, but it’s not exactly a monumental performance — most critics wouldn’t have her on their ballots either. I think passing her over for Sally Hawkins is an unusually discerning move on the HFPA’s part.
Because Oprah is a national treasure. If your organization is shameless about star fucking—why squander an opportunity? Considering she’s a previous nominee with these people before and now is in serious consideration elsewhere for a coveted slot—people have a right to be disappointed and a little upset. At the end of the day these awards don’t mean shit but we love to discuss, debate, and bitch about them all the same.
Because she’s a national treasure? That’s a reason for an acting nomination?
If Oprah is a national treasure, I’m glad I don’t live in the nation.
“If your organization is shameless about star fucking—why squander an opportunity?”
So now we’re criticising them for *not* star-fucking? Poor HFPA – damned if they do, damned if they don’t.
“You can’t just snub Oprah, HFPA.”
Really? Why not? It’s a fine performance – perhaps the film’s best performance – but like Guy said above, it’s hardly a monumental performance. And I doubt ANYONE is feeling sorry for poor, poor Oprah.
you can snub Oprah if her performance is not as impressive as the nominate 5, Squib and Nyong’o have ruled the critics awards and I recall more publicity appearances following the premiere of Lee Daniels The Butler rather than true praise from reviews.
I’ll tell you how great Gerwig was in Frances Ha. There is a joke in the trailer that I never laughed at. But in the movie with context I howled with laughter. And I was entranced when she ran and danced through the streets of Manhattan. Some of it felt like a Woody Allen masterpiece. Most of it felt like an absolutely magnificent movie. It ain’t just Gerwig who is getting robbed by Baumbach too.
Sasha Stone just put up her Oscar predictions. She predicts Wolf of Wall Street nominations for best picture, best director and (alt.) best supporting actor. But no DiCaprio.
If AMPAS simply hates TWOWS because it’s too – un-lovely, that’s fine. But the Sasha scenario, it’s like a bloody nightmare.
I don’t understand — it’s a nightmare if the film scores Best Picture and Director nods, but fine if it doesn’t? DiCaprio’s in a very competitive category — there are no package deals.
Yeah, it’s a nightmare because it means staid performances of weaker artistic merit once again trump Leo in peak form (as in the case of Revolutionary Road). Tired of it.
Hmmm. I disagree with you that he was in peak form in Revolutionary Road — Brad Pitt was an unfortunate Best Actor nominee that year, but DiCaprio wouldn’t have been my preferred alternate. To each his own.
Oh, I’d take Leo over everyone that year. Some of those scenes in RR were so searingly potent in their emotional intensity, largely due to Leo’s (IMHO) virtuosic and subtle turn (For instance, what actor could match his playing of that “Fuck you April!” scene, going from a kind of pleading patheticness to pure ire so fluently and persuasively?) But I understand it’s not a popular performance. I found the frontrunners Penn and Rourke quite bland, with typically overpraised method posturing from Rourke, and Emile Hirsch weirdly unacknowledged as the standout of Milk.
@ Guy
You don’t understand? Really?
Of course I realize that there are no package deals. This isn’t exactly rocket science. I was being passionate. Why else would I follow the Oscar race? Out of intellectual curiosity?
Best: Greta Gerwig and Alex Ebert! Also the great tally for “Nebraska.” Way to go.
I can’t believe Game of Thones was snubbed from your snub column. I can understand the show not getting many nominations for the actors because there are too many to single out but for the show as whole to not be nominated for best drama is absurd. It wouldn’t have won (its Breaking Bad’s year all the way) but it needed to be recognized.
B-b-but if they mentioned GoT, there would be no room for “national treasure” Oprah…
And the reason it wasn’t nominated was because House of Cards is SHINY and all the American voting awards are crazy for anything British that looks classy.
I think that many people (myself included) have always assumed that given the meteoric rise in Oprah’s star profile between her first Oscar nomination and now that if she were in a movie where both the film and her performance received even halfway decent reviews, they’d give her the Oscar. Truth be told, The Butler (neither the film itself nor her performance in it) have ever felt like…that movie to me. I think she’s perfectly fine in the film, but the urgency to declare her a frontrunner from jump always baffled me and I have sort of been thinking that it was a narrative about to collapse in on itself. I’m not sure if the lack of a Globe nomination signals that. I still think she’s probably good for a nomination at AMPAS. What I’m hoping (nothing against Oprah) is that this omission is a sign that things are tipping in Nyong’o’s favor, which I’ve honestly suspected was the case for some time. Even if Nyong’o loses the Globe and SAG, I could still see her winning the Oscar. With Oprah out of the Globes race, but still in SAG (which I think she still stands a good chance of winning), we could have a year like 2007 where the Globe, SAG and BAFTA all go to different people.
She got the Hersholt Award very recently, so there’s no urgency to award her I don’t think. Nyong’o’s out ahead but her potential spoiler is June Squibb.
I hate the narrative of Oprah may not deserve a nomination but you sure don’t ignore Oprah so you’d better nominate her.
I hope the members of BFCA don’t become fools and nominate to American Hustle in all when the film is ridiculous, silly and overrated with many overacted performances like Adams, Lawrence and Bale.
Hi, Silvana!
My second name but this web don’t let put my email, is there a problem in the web?
No plug for Paulina or Marion?
How cab Hustle be overrated if it hay yet to open for the large public?
One thing, Guy: I would *absolutely* argue that “Nebraska” is more comic than “The Descendants.” In fact, there were two scenes in “Nebraska” that literally had me crying from laughing so hard, and the rest of the picture is pretty damn hilarious, too. Sure there’s drama in it, but I’d say classifying it as a comedy is the only way to go.
I heard a lot of people crying with laughter in The Descendants too. I personally think the films are of a piece.
Which scenes? Just curious. I thought the Mount Rushmore scene and the air compressor were pretty funny, but maybe not quite as funny as that. Impossible to classify most of these films as comedy or drama by any consistent criteria. Still fun to try, though.
John G.: You got one right. It was the graveyard scene and the stealing of the compressor. But virtually everything out of Squibb’s mouth and often Dern’s, too, was laugh-out-loud type stuff for me. Or all the men of the family sitting around the tube with their beers, mumbling out of the sides of their mouths. Loved it all.
Guy: You *heard* people crying with laughter? ;)
What, you can’t hear crying? ;)
Oprah missing here is to me the brightest spot of these nominations, only overshadowed by the complete snub of The Butler, which is one of the worst films I’ve seen this year. How such a pandering, ridiculous, superficial, cardboard, myopic film got good reviews and huge audience success is a complete mystery to me. It’s like the cartoon version of a so-so film. And this scene is one of the most unbelievably out of place and idiotic of the year: [www.cinemablend.com]
Lana Del Ray is stupid anyway. She practices an illegitimate form of music, that can be and likely is entirely generated by computers, hence why she sucks live.
I appreciate the sentiment in the slide but “Nebraska” is absolutely a comedy, full stop. The tragedy of “The Descendants” and where it goes kind of makes its case for drama, I feel. Not that I would have been bent out of shape if it were in the comedy category. But “Nebraska” is, at least in my view, quite clearly more comedic than Payne’s last film.
“Her” I’ll give you. Maybe “August,” too. The biggest WTF is “Banks” being in drama, though. It was a calculated move that backfired completely (and kind of amusingly so considering that film and “August” share a consultant that was, at least it appears, trying to make room for “August” — and yet neither were nominated).
Thank you for having my back. :)
I found Oprah Winfrey to be awful in “The Butler” (which, overall, I found to be uninspired, save David Oyelowo’s performance) and her being left out is my FAVORITE part of the nominations this morning. I hope the Oscars follow suit. She may be powerful, but she is not worthy of a nomination (in my opinion, of course).