Best and Worst of the 2014 Golden Globes nominations

You can’t please everyone, but amazingly, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association created a system that pretty much allowed the Golden Globes to be the best friend of every motion picture studio and TV network in Hollywood. Well, not this year. There were a ton of surprising omissions and most of those were based on the media’s expectations for the HFPA to go as star heavy as possible (and they didn’t completely backtrack from that tendency). The worst? Well, it wasn’t the lack of nominations for “Homeland,” “Mad Men” or “August: Osage County for best picture – comedy or musical. No, the no. 1 oversight? You just can’t snub Oprah (Really, HFPA?)

For a complete rundown on this year’s best and worst, check out the embedded story gallery.

Agree or disagree with us? Share your thoughts below.