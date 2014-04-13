Best and worst of the 2014 MTV Movie Awards: Zac Efron, Mark Wahlberg, Paul Walker

#Mark Wahlberg #Paul Walker #Zac Efron #Vin Diesel #Chris Pratt #Seth Rogen #Jennifer Lawrence
04.14.14 4 years ago 7 Comments

The 2014 MTV Movie Awards are in the history books and it was “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” that walked away the evening's big champ. The show was hosted by Conan O'Brien and featured an array of other goodies, from exclusive upcoming movie clips to star performances from the likes of Rihanna and Eminem. What was the good, the bad and the ugly of the ceremony? Click through the gallery story below to see what Team HitFix had to say about that.

After checking out our gallery, vote for your favorite moment in the poll further down.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mark Wahlberg#Paul Walker#Zac Efron#Vin Diesel#Chris Pratt#Seth Rogen#Jennifer Lawrence
TAGSCHRIS PRATTCONAN O'BRIENIn ContentionJARED LETOJENNIFER LAWRENCEJORDANA BREWSTERLUPITA NYONGOMARK WAHLBERGMTV MOVIE AWARDSMTV Movie Awards 2014PAUL WALKERSETH ROGENVIN DIESELzac efron

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP