Best and Worst of the 2014 Winter Olympics

After two weeks of triumph, heartbreak and everything in between, the 2014 Winter Olympics is finally drawing to a close – and like every Olympics, this one has had no shortage of memorable moments. From T.J. Oshie’s shootout triumph against Russia to the U.S. women’s hockey team’s heartbreaking defeat to the unveiling of that terrifying Olympic bear mascot, you can find our rundown of the best and worst moments from the Sochi Games in the gallery below. After scrolling through, vote for which moment you think is the most memorable in the poll further down.

