After two weeks of triumph, heartbreak and everything in between, the 2014 Winter Olympics is finally drawing to a close – and like every Olympics, this one has had no shortage of memorable moments. From T.J. Oshie’s shootout triumph against Russia to the U.S. women’s hockey team’s heartbreaking defeat to the unveiling of that terrifying Olympic bear mascot, you can find our rundown of the best and worst moments from the Sochi Games in the gallery below. After scrolling through, vote for which moment you think is the most memorable in the poll further down.
Best and Worst of the 2014 Winter Olympics
yulia* lipnitskaya*
I’m pretty sure the “Stupid ‘team’ skating medal” went over rather well with most people.
Maybe it should have been saved until the end…I don’t know. But regardless, I liked it.
Really liked it, too. There was a great comrarderie feel in the arena that you never feel in the cold, clinical, serious individual competition. I think its an interesting addition.
I was glad when Costas was out. Pompous gnome.
I thought the best thing about Johnny and Tara is they were brutally honest, even for the American skaters. It was much better to DVR the live show with them instead of watching the NBC show at night.