Ah, Oscar. You never fail to disappoint and 2013 was clearly was the best and worst of times. An incredibly uneven show with a host whose 15 minute monologue/intro/whatever you want to call it wasn’t the best choice. Thankfully, however, there were some great individual musical numbers, some surprising upsets (“Django Unchained’s” great night) and none other than the First Lady of the United States announcing best picture. HitFix’s editorial team has given the show a thorough review and recognized the best and worst of the 85th Academy Awards.
Best and Worst of the 85th Academy Awards: Seth MacFarlane, Adele, Michelle Obama
Best Director for QT? That is a surprise! (Especially for Ang Lee.)
Huh? You must have misread?
Call me crazy but I thought Seth Macfarlane was a great host…yes, the producers could’ve cut the opening segment a couple of minutes, but he was adept at delivering jokes and I loved his self-deprecating sense of humor. Like any comedian, some jokes stuck and some didn’t. Anyways, he was no way near a disaster.
Worst: Michelle Obama. I agree, I was shocked to see her. But why in the hell was she even there? And giving some speech about how art inspires us all? Just really strange. What does she have to do with the film industry?
Anne Hathaway–part of me feels bad for joining in the chorus bagging on her but the “it came true” moment was just way too cutesy and self-congratulatory.
Barbra Streisand. I love me some Babs but she sounded terrible tonight. Especially after powerhouse vocals by Hudson, Bassey, and Adele (although I agree that the orchestra particularly overpowered her vocals during the chorus. But she was still great).
The Jaws theme play-off was entirely rude. Nicole Kidman’s face explains it all when they played off the visual effects winners.
Kristen Stewart. She looked like she’d rather be getting a coloscopy than on that stage.
Best: Jennifer Hudson/Shirley Bassey/Adele…all terrific. Major probs to Bassey who is still just as forceful and powerful, even into her late 70s.
Day Lewis’s speech was terrific. Love the Margaret Thatcher joke.
Weirdly, I thought Quentin Tarantino had the best speech of the night. Liked how he gave a shout-out to the other writers.
I thought Ted was hilarious. But I also love that movie.
Ang Lee’s win and standing ovation.
I also thought that MacFarlane was fine … some funny moments .. the Academy is too stuffy, his snide remarks were funny (mostly) in a room of Jane’s and Joe’s.
Also in that room of Jane’s and Joe’s that I was in, someone put it perfectly — Kristen Stewart just always has that post-sex look. It’s just the way it is.
Also we were all film Jane’s and Joe’s but on the low level, you’ll hear from us soon.
Post sex look? She looked like she slept in a dumpster behind Denny’s before the awards. And that huge Courtney Love bruise on her arm just screamed hobo. She looked like she literally smelled. Who keeps inviting this broad?
Ditto to pretty much every thing you said.
Walrus, if that’s near your dumpster I’d like to live where you live. Sure her hair wasn’t perfect, and she had a limp (I guess she was on crutches), but I do think she gets too much crap. If she were drunk at least she could read, unlike Renee Zellweger who was only able to keep it together by not falling over or falling asleep: bravo. K-Stew gets too much crap. I haven’t liked any of her movies, but c’mon, hobo? She’s a pretty girl who always looks annoyed or blushy.
Uhm, I don’t think McFarlane was that bad. The show was terrible. Terribly produced, written, etc., and I actually found some of Seth’s jokes to be great.
Michelle Obama is a best? What, does the White House sponsors Hitfix or something? She was really out of place, even I could see that.
If you’re pointing out Hathaway’s badness in acceptance, why not Lawrence for greatness? stumbling, thanking, humbled, Riva shoutout, quick off the stage with a smile because she didn’t know what to say …
AND
Best: Richard Gere goading an obviously tanked Renee Zellweger to try and read the envelope for an award and Queen Latifah jumping in before it got toooo awkward.
Reading your thoughts was more cringe-worthy than anything that happened on Oscar night. You guys sound like a bunch of humorless, elitist old hags. I thought Macfarlane was as refreshing a host as Ricky Gervais was at the Globes. No,not all of his jokes landed, but he had his moments.
Oh, and since when is having someone hosting who’s not part of the “Hollywood establishment” (Whatever that means) a bad thing? You guys are ridiculous. That is precisely the kind of person people at home want to see hosting this kind of shows, because he/she doesn’t have to play it safe or worry about offending the sensibilities of Hollywood stars and industry insiders.
Lighten up, Francis.
Ridiculous, as usual…What’s the point not to give a nomination to Affleck for best director if they don’t give the Oscar to Spielberg ???????? And only 1 technical oscar for ZDT ????? No oscar for Chastain ??????
Big joke…As usual!!
I must’ve been watching a different show.
Worst: Instead of showing examples for why those movies were nominated for costumes, make up and/or VFX, (Like before/after footage) they just showed some nondescript title cards.
THIS. Ugh, so annoying. They even did that for the screenplay nominees, which I was pissed at because I love the “Ext. Snowy Field. Schultz and Django trudge through the snow on horse.” narration to the action. It really relegated everything that wasn’t acting to “Oh, another award” status, I felt.
Agree with this. They didn’t even find an inventive way to present the Best Original Score award — which, considering their chosen theme was “music in the movies,” is especially bizarre.
There was a year, when they even brought some of the costumes from the nominated movies out on stage. I wonder why they did that only once. I thought that was a great idea.
I personally thought the year that treated the techs with the most respect was the year they designed the awards presentation around the process of making a movie, from script to design to shooting to post production, with the acting winners scattered nicely throughout. I believe that was also the first year they did the tributes to the acting winners with former winners and, IMO, the year they did it best.
The best part of the whole evening was the cast of Les Miserables – The movie that should have won everything the Oscars were giving away.
I think this entire segment was critical for the sake of it. Some self serving, traffic driving commentary is this.
What about the writing for the presenters? To me, that was glaringly to worst thing going on all night. Paul Rudd and Melissa McCarthy, The Avengers, Sandra Bullock and Mark Walberg are all usually pretty dynamic performers to watch but they were all left cold by sh&tty, basically incohent material, consistently the worst I’ve ever seen for presenters. I agree that Macfarland was an unsuccessful host overall, but at least SOME of his jokes scored and at least he kept a brave face on and seemed like he wanted to be there. With the presenter bits, it was a complete wipeout. Nothing worked. That’s what kept stopping it cold for me.
And can anyone tell me why twice they cut away to a shot of Mark Walberg walking away from the mic while Ted stayed on his stool? That only undermined the illusion of that bit because: (a) it emphasized that Ted is a stationary animation and not really there; and (b) was out of place anyway, because when an award is called, they don’t usually cut across stage to dedicate a shot to the presenter creeping away. In other words, they weren’t even emulating something that really happens with those two weird shots.
I know it’s a small thing but it was yet another indication that the people running this show had a very weird vision of things. Their conception of what was funny, what should happen, what should be shown on camera, was wrong at almost every turn.
The host wasn’t too funny, kinda offensive but the dance sequences were cool. I hated his radio voice.
Biggest upset: Lincoln beats Anna Kerinina for production design.
MacFarlane was incredible. If people expected something else besides this then I don’t know what to tell you. It happens every year though. The academy hires a host that they think will be hip and they do different material and it gets shit on the next day by the journalists who follow the academies every fart.
MacFarlane was just OK. I’ve been a Family Guy watcher since it began, and I find the guy an immensely talented writer, comedian, and singer. And damn if he don’t look like a million bucks onstage. But I expected so much MORE from him. Definitely not terrible, but it left a lot to be desired.
BEST MOMENTS: Christoph Waltz is now a two-time Oscar winner.
Daniel Day-Lewis’ unexpected and awesome attempt at comedy. It’s so awesome to see him relaxed and enjoying the moment. Three. Oscars. THREE.
Tarantino’s OS win. Still think Mark Boal needs to give his OS award to Tarantino for Basterds, but I’ll take it for Django.
Sally Field. Damn, if I can be a fraction as beautiful as that woman is at 66, I’ll be happy.
WORST MOMENTS: Playing the “lesser” awards off with Jaws. I laughed at first, and then I thought it was just SO rude.
The sound. Was it just my TV, or was the music overpowering the voices all night? I mean shit, if I can’t hear Adele singing, something’s wrong.
Shatner. No. Just. No. The opening was fine, but that guy just needs to take a day off. Or two.
Anne Hathaway. Fabulous actress and a well-deserved win, but her faux twee and humble speeches are driving me mad. When she got up there and said in that mousey little voice “it came true!” I just about threw up.
Jennifer Lawrence eating it. Poor girl, I love her, and I felt so bad when that dress pwned her on her way up to the stage.
Anyway, not too bad a night. It was fun for the most part, and I was very happy about some of the wins. On to next year!
I mostly disagree with you about everything. I really liked Seth MacFarlane, he was the best host for ages (well, Hugh Jackman wasn’t that bad just because he’s so charismatic). All in all this was one of the best shows for a long time. It’s 2013, I think even the Oscars should go forward. To me it seems that you liked everything “old”. The Avengers-part I do agree, what was that?
Not sure what kind of bug crawled up Feinberg’s butt last night during the live blogging but it looks like it got hold of the rest of hitfix as well. The oscars had a LOT of problems last night but the opening monolog was not one of them. Also no Best for Jennifer Lawrence’s recovery?
Love the add in in the comments on Gere messing with Renee…but on to the actually listed “Best and Worst”…
MacFarlane- was it a case of me just thinking he wasn’t as bad as I thought he’d be, or was he not really that bad? He won’t be Crystal, or Jackman, or even a Chris Rock…but he certainly was no worse than Whoopi who they’ve had do it a couple of times. But then I thought the big Emmy hosting that everyone went ga-ga over wasn’t all that special, so what do I know?
Adele- the music mixing was inexcusable.
Babs was good (though maybe she should have been singing over the tribute, rather than after and making it seem like it was all about Marvin), but she might have been the 4th best singer that night. (And they should have had Hudson sing AFTER Les Miz…that just wasn’t fair).
Obama was the best? For a show that seems to be trying to attract audiences with Bond and the Avengers, throwing in base politics was strange to say the least. It wouldn’t have made any more sense if they had Laura Bush do it 6 years ago either. (Though the thought of it is kinda laughable). Why this seems to be met with fawning glory is kind of strange, and it was awkward. Now maybe if they had gotten Jimmy Carter…but that might have tipped the hand, and been even more awkward.
Love the Russell Crowe comments…hehe.
Jaws- with those who said it was cute one time, but when it became apparent that they were going to do it over and over, it was strained. Might have been better to switch to other famous movie scores. Or let them speak. I mean, I don’t really care what Hathaway has to say, and there’s maybe one or two good speeches a night, so why not give the guy who’s in the spotlight once a chance to speak rather than the star who’s already won 10 awards and gets interviewed daily? But it is what it is.
Best – tie – I’m guessing that’s the best only because the guy writing it was saved by the second pick of the tie being his. Wasn’t so great if you had one of the other two (as was suggested by others on this site). ;-)
I mean, I know we can say Riva really had a shot, much like Chastain did too…but are we really trying to justify us biffing the pick by now saying that Lawrence was an “upset”…? C’mon. It was close, ok, I believe it. But I don’t think it was a shock.
The Bond tribute, which they had hyped as much as anything was so pedestrian. I mean who couldn’t put together a film montage (and probably a better one). Bassey was amazing with a song she sang almost at the beginning of Bond’s 50 years in movies, but who DIDN’T expect more? Does anyone think something or someone cancelled at the last minute, and it was junked? Because who says “this will be AWESOME…we’ll show some clips that are on any youtube video selling the blu-rays, then have a song…then SCENE.” I mean, maybe start with Bassey, then montage, then go to Adele to finish at least. Something. Anything.
Even though I’m not a fan of McFarlane per se, the one thing I’m completely not surprised by is the PC-Police on the interwbs and here at HitFix, which seems to be pretty much every critic HitFix employs, were offended and outraged.
I think that is least surprising outcome of the night.
PS – love you guys, but seriously, political correctness is the death of individual thought by the unrelentingly disturbing bullying of group-think.
PPS – Brave, Pixar’s third worst film ever (behing Cars 2 and A Bug’s Life) beating Wreck-it-Ralph was a travesty on par with A Beautiful Mind beating Fellowship of the Ring.
If MacFarlane gets two “Worst” slides then Shirley Bassey’s singing surely deserves three. Good lord that was atrocious.
I don’t think Macfarlane was that bad, but he was screwed up by the terrible, terrible show.
And Michelle Obama in the BEST part? You can’t be fucking serious. I am not a Republican (I am not even American), but that was pathetic, shameless political propaganda.
Christoph Waltz winning was no upset. None of the others you mention for that matter. I think only Lincoln for Production Design qualifies as that. And the tie of course.
I also loved DDL’s speech. He’s always awesome.
And I agree 700% about never wanting to have these two idiots as producers of the show ever again.
The Dude, you forget… MO’s appearance is preaching to the choir for Hollywood and I’m gonna guess every film critic not named Michael Medved. :-)
On Obama, I can see someone “liking” it. I mean, if you voted for them you’d probably like it, if you didn’t, you probably wouldn’t. And there’s a subset in each group that probably thinks it’s a little crass. But to make it “the best” all comes off as a bit cult-y to be that excited over it.
Without a doubt, the word “cult” is exactly how I see it.
From a sociological standpoint, whilst the right liked W (unfortunately, enough to get him elected twice) and the crazies on the right loved him, there is is a disturbing cult of demagoguery that surrounds Obama and everything he does from those on the left. It’s a scary kind of devotion, because it’s not just the crazies as it was with W. This cult of devotion around O finds worshipers among those we would consider not normally crazy ideologues.
I mean lets be honest, love or hate W or O, or whatever, what makes this crazier is the backsplash onto his wife. Objectively, she’s no better as FLOTUS than Laura Bush, but the cult gives her the same divine status that they provide O. It’s disturbing.
Watching in a room with 14 people changes things. Whenever something remotely funny happens, a few people in the room laugh which leads to more laughter and more chatter.
I feel like if I watched the show by myself I would not have enjoyed it as much.
I thought McFarlanes opening 2 minutes were painfully awful. Awkward. Nervous. Then he hit a stride in the opening 17 minute (!) number. But that went on a bit too long, too.
Overall, he was fine, nothing awful, nothing great.
The stage looked nice.
I loved some of the speeches being played off by Jaws. Sue me. I laughed hard.
Waltz surprised me. Dont know why. But I reallythought TLjor Deniro.
Paul Rudd and Melissa McCarthy … Painful.
Hathaway, worst dress ever.
Loved Bassey, Hudson, Adele, Streisand.
Loved DDLs speech.
Love Jennifer Lawrence. Wish I loved her performance.
Tarantino gave a great speech.
Umm, Lincoln winning Production Design surprised me, in a good way.
Loved Grant Heslovs speech when Argo won BP.
Great to see Jack Nicholson, but he seemed a bit awkward.
Overall, liked a lot. But I do get the impression that when I atch it back by myself, Ill have a different impression. Well see.
Also expected way more from the Bond tribute. Way more.
And what happened to Renee Zellweger? :(
She just doesnt seem/look right. I want her to make a great comeback.
Sounds like Hitfix has a bad case of irrational McFarlane hate. His bits after the monologue felt flat, but if you didn’t laugh at least a little bit at the boobs song then there is something wrong with your funny bone. It was just the right kind of levity to break the self-important tone of the night a little bit.
I don’t quite get the venom for McFarland’s hosting. His meta-monologue was easily one of the best in my recent memory (certainly in the last decade of mediocre hosts). Yeah, he relied to a great extent on “frat boy” humor, but did anyone expect anything different from him? And I think he was able to capture some of the spirit of hosts from years past (i.e. Bob Hope) with his fun musical numbers.
I did, however, find the 007 bit oddly truncated and the Jaws cue was obnoxious (particularly playing out the man who was shouting out his sick friend). Michelle Obama’s presence seemed strange, but I thought she handled her role with grace and good humor.
All in all, this was one of the better Oscar shows. For a broadcast that’s often an awkward snoozer, this year was damned entertaining.
Best Dress — Jessica Chastain GLAM-O!
Best Hair — Charlize Theron WOW!
Least Humility — Quentin BLEH! Lawrence BLEH!
Also, don’t you think Anne Hathaway won Miss America. If she wants to come off as insincere with her “it came true speech” then you shouldn’t end it with the ‘I hope one day to eradicate all poverty’ line while wearing dresses worth more than my parents’ house.
I know, that was so nauseating. You could almost hear a “ping” as her eyes twinkled and her lower lip quiver. Retch.
I don’t get the hatred for Mcfarlane. I’m not a fan of his but I thought he was ok. It’s not his fault the producers wanted to turn it into a musical variety show. And what was with the Chicago trip down memory lane? Uhh yeah I’m sure the #1 thing on peoples minds going into the awards was it was the 10th anniversary of Chicago winning picture.
The Bond tribute was a disappointment. I was ok with Shirley Bassey singing Goldfinger but what would’ve been cooler is having all the actors who have played Bond share the stage together.
Most of the awards had no big surprises although I think Spielberg got jobbed in the Best Director category. It’s almost as if the Academy was trying to make up for their mistake in snubbing Ben Affleck. But on the other hand, Lincoln had lost quite a bit of momentum with some negative press about its accuracy.
History is loudly repeating itself, but nobody is listening. When the President takes center stage at the most watched entertainment venues, you are witnessing a repeat of the Lenins, the Stalins, the Hitlers and the Mao Zedongs. Obama began the Super Bowl with an interview and now MIchelle gives the most prestigious award at the Academy Awards. This isn’t cute. This is dangerous. This is something very close to worship when the head of a nation must be included in every high profile event in the nation. This is a reminder that the present administration wants to be involved in every aspect of our lives like a god or an idol.Do not listen to what Obama says, which are mostly lies, but watch what he does. He is destroying the most free, the most prosperous form of government ever devised on earth, while pretending to care for the poor and the middle class, who are being hurt the most by his policies. Wake up, America. Remember Germany. The German people were not stupid but they were completely deceived by Hitler and his propaganda techniques. The Russian people were not stupid either, but they fell for the propaganda machine of their era. Now it’s our turn, and if we don’t wake up, we will experience a reign of poverty and suffering like this nation has never experienced before, all for the aggrandizement of power hungry politicians who aren’t just content with wealth, but must control every aspect of the life of a nation.
I must have missed those award shows where Hitler, Mao and Lenin were presenters.
Don´t forget your tin foil hat, when you go outside tonight…
Ronald Reagan gave an intro to the 1981 Oscars. But I’m sure you had the same extreme reservations about that, right?
Reagan was an actor…..it made perfect sense …these two in the White House want to be rock stars …or hasn’t that become apparent to the rest of you???!!!!
Michelle Obama’s speech was hardly a “rock star” moment.
I’m going to jump in and add my name to the list of people saying you guys are going way too hard on MacFarlane. He was good and also was kept around a lot longer than most hosts are throughout the show. He wasn’t always great but no one is, and I overall enjoyed it. I’m not sure what show you guys were watching but he was definitely getting laughs in the room.
I loved Seth’s opening number…and I actually laughed a lot during the “Boobs” songs. And I loved Jaws being played to cut people off. It was hilarious.
I loved the idea of the Jaws bit too, but I felt in practice it did come across as a little mean-spirited. Especially when you take into account that Anne Hathaway’s speech was longer than any of the ones that were Jaws’d (so says Alan Sepinwall). These guys never get a public voice, and the one occasion where they do they get played off while twee insincere actresses get to thank their housekeepers.
It has always been that way. The more famous you are, the more “important” your category is supposed to be, the more time to get. No need to jump on Hathaway, seriously…
I actually love Anne Hathaway, but there is no way you can watch that speech and say that she was being sincere.
Macfarlane is divisive, which is why he’s a bad choice. As we can see here, some people LOVE his shtick. But in equal measures, some loathe it. So why choose someone who’s going to have such a reaction amongst audiences? Trying to annoy or offend a good chunk of your viewers doesn’t seem a smart idea, even if the rest of them like it.
This attitude can also be applied to Hollywood seemingly wanting to alienate 50% of their audience with the Oscars.
Has anyone considered that it’s not the hosts who are terrible, but the audience who flat out sucks? Many of those same type of jokes had people bawling at the BAFTAs.
I’m going to nitpick, but only bc I love Hitfix. You guys are my goto entertainment site, but I was extremely frustrated that there were a dozen Oscar articles going but not a single one was a winner’s list. There still isn’t a simple winner’s list that I can see.
Can’t we just make that a subsection at the very bottom of the live blogging? We don’t know what time the awards are given out, so looking for it that way is tedious for those of us not at home.
We Saw Your Boobs was great! Reminds me of the first couple of seasons of Family Guy.
The Original Song category was well done this year since they showed extensive montages for Pi’s Lullaby and the ice glacier song but basically acknowledged that nobody wants to see them performed.
Er, no. I imagine Bombay Jayashri couldn’t be there to sing her tune, and probably the same goes for Johansson and hers.
Who cares about award speeches ? All speeches are full of it. The Les Miserables number was the best moment of this year’s Oscars. Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, Samantha Barks, Aaron Tveit, Eddie Redmayne killed it with that Oscar number.
I’m not going to get into the whole “agree/disagree” with the choices; rather I’ll give my two highlights:
1. Spielberg losing for LINCOLN. Great 1 hour 50 minute movie trapped in a bloated, meandering, Spielberg-schmaltzy 2 hour 30 minute movie. Ang Lee deserved it so much more than Spielberg. Hell, Timur Bekmambetov deserved it more than Spielberg.
2. Macfarlane’s intro of Christopher Plummer with the “Zey are gone!” Sound of Music Nazi moment. Hilarious, random, and pure Macfarlane. Biggest laugh of the night for me.
HAVE SHATNER HOST NEXT YEAR!!!
If CZ-J was lip-synching then why did her vocals weaken during the more strenuous choreography? What’s painfully obvious to me is that Eggerston doesn’t know what the fuck he’s talking about.
Kristen Stewart looked about to cry..as though she hated everyone in the room and would rather be anywhere but there. I wish she would have stayed home and hope her 10 minutes of fame is over! I thought the host had some funny moments and felt sorry for him as he clearly was being judged harshly by the audience with no sense of humor! It wasn’t the jokes or routines that were bad…it’s that the “important” movie stars felt they weren’t being delivered by someone more worthy. This is the first time I’ve seen such awful reactions from the audience. They came prepared to do him in! They knew full well the cameras would be on them and boy did they show contempt for him. I personally liked him and thought he was funny and loved the glamorous dance routines. I felt Barbra’s voice has weakened somewhat and was a little sad to hear it less than perfect but I love her and the song. My biggest complaint is all those boring awards that I thought would never end. They are what makes the show push people off stage during the biggest moment of their lives. I say take half those awards and do it the day or week before then announce them during the show. Whew I bet a lot will agree with me. Loved Michelle by the way.
Yes, Yes! It wasn’t the host that was bad…it was the audience..who knew full well they would be on camera and acted like grade school bullies. Shame on you all. The host was refresing!