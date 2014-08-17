Best and Worst of ‘The Giver’

#Taylor Swift #Jeff Bridges
08.17.14 4 years ago

“The Giver,” an adaptation of Lois Lowry's Newbery-winning 1993 tale of a grim, brainwashed dystopia, is as faithful to the source material as 90 minutes will allow. The movie moves so quickly through the rules and ramifications of “The Giver's” dark universe that we hardly understand or mind the stakes of young Jonas' (Brenton Thwaites) rebellion. But with a cast like this movie's, there are bound to be a few colorful moments.

We counted up the best and worst of this well-meaning misfire. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Taylor Swift#Jeff Bridges
TAGSBrenton ThwaitesJEFF BRIDGESmeryl streepTAYLOR SWIFTthe giver

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP