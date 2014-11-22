Katniss is back in “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay,” and die hard fans have probably already seen the movie twice.



Directed by “Catching Fire” vet Francis Lawrence, the new film significantly expands the world of the series, adding new settings (like the fabled District 13) and new characters, while taking star Jennifer Lawrence out of the arena and into a rebellion against the Capitol.

How does it stack up against the other films? Is it Jennifer Lawrence's best “Hunger Games” yet? Did “Mockingjay” really need to be two separate movies? And how do franchise newcomers Julianne Moore and Natalie Dormer fit in with returning players Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Donald Sutherland, Jeffrey Wright and Philip Seymour Hoffman?

Check out the Best and Worst of “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part I” below. Do you agree with our opinions? What did we get wrong?