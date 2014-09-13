Best and Worst of the Toronto Film Festival: ‘Nightcrawler,’ ‘The Judge,’ Julianne Moore

Another edition of the Toronto International Film Festival is effectively over and the powers that be have a lot to ponder before the planning for 2015 begins. Yes, there were famous faces such as Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch, Jennifer Aniston and Channing Tatum strutting their stuff on the venues' red carpets. Yes, the festival got extremely lucky with five buzzworthy world premieres (“Still Alice,” “The Theory of Everything,” “Nightcrawler,” “Top Five” and, no joke, “Tusk”). Yes, they made some unexpected awards season noise with Julianne Moore and, in some people's eyes, Jennifer Aniston. And yes, they had a lot of fun with Bill Murray Day. But…
Toronto still has some pesky issues to deal with. The festival suffered from some eyebrow-raising, weak studio flicks in prime slots (“The Judge” and “The Equalizer,” among others) and too many crowd favorites that debuted somewhere else. Simply, the festival's well-publicized plan to stop Venice and Telluride from getting all the good premieres simply didn't work. It didn't work at all. Will they attempt to put more pressure on filmmakers, producers and Hollywood to debut their best at Toronto in 2015? They can certainly try.
The problem is that right now Toronto has just turned into a huge press opportunity and a more commercially friendly film market than Cannes or Sundance. That's not just the perception anymore, that's the reality. Moreover, being penalized with a screening after the festival's first weekend didn't seem to matter much to “Wild,” “The Imitation Game,” “99 Homes,” “Rosewater,” “Good Kill” or “Manglehorn.” Of course, the unintentional benefit was big stars on the festival's red carpets in the middle of the week, a rarity in years past. And, if you haven't realized it yet, those red carpets often seem to be just as important to the festival as the movies themselves.
That being said, Toronto's slate wasn't bad this year. Overall, it was solid (the festival has debuted much worse films in the past). It just felt incredibly familiar because so many of the films moviegoers and the media were buzzing about had debuted at other festivals. For example, it was great that “Whiplash” got a huge surge of love, but that movie won the grand jury and audience awards at Sundance in January. If Toronto can live with being a catch-up festival with a few surprises along the way, there should be no need to wage war with its fall cousins for world premieres. If you're still going to get movie stars on your red carpets, who cares? The screaming fans and sponsors don't seem to mind.
I’m most excited to see The Imitation Game. I love Benedict Cumberbatch’s projects – whether its his NTlive Frankenstein or small films like Third star. He always delivers something special. Even his performance as Stephen Hawking in a BBC production years ago was amazing.
Hello Kris,
Do you think its beyond the realm of possibility that the biggest award Oscar will NOT (hopefully) waste 2 nominations on bios in 2015? And possibly a 3rd with Selma?
I don’t think I will watch either movie because I can read a book or watch the television movie for Selma and the Hawkings movies. Didn’t Daniel Day Lewis play him? Although I would say Redmayne performance does seem more worthy of Oscar than the Cucumber as I have no idea who the guy he’s portraying is except a stuttering (King’s Speech) gay (Brokeback Mountain, Capote) English scientist ( any English actor nominated for an Oscar).
I saw The Imitation Game this week at TIFF, and I can assure you that it is nothing at all like The King’s Speech, Brokeback Mountain or Capote. Benedict Cumberbatch’s performance is extraordinary. I’m predicting not only an Oscar nomination, but also a win. The man is ridiculously talented!
Well the point you’re obviously missing, as an ignorant idiot, is that Alan Turing IS someone you SHOULD know about. He should be celebrated the world over. And for all you know, you might not now actually even exist but for him. Churchill credited him with having made the single biggest contribution to the war effort, and it is estimated that his work shortened the war by two years and saved 14 MILLION lives. And that’s if we would have actually still won the war at all, had it not been for him. And then where might you be now?
As I see more and more movies I have started to consider the bipoic genre as almost totally artistically bankrupt. If the movie is not capable of letting you know a person better than an article on wikipedia and a few youtube clips can then it has really is no reason to exist other than actor ego (I discovered this phenomenon watching Milk). The only ones I consider masterpieces (and can remember right now) is Lawrence of Arabia, Dreyers Jeanne D’Arc and Andrey Rublev, and they are all pretty old by now. There is just something about the genre that discourages risk taking & bold artistic choices, and the results are almost always milquetoast at best.
I have to give you credit for acknowledging some of the best “popular” titles at TIFF this year, but I wish you’d stick with talking about the best films and lighten up on going back one last time to bash the festival for its new policy.
If you’re going to evaluate these festivals on their policies and their merits, please consider working a little harder to find the balance that seems to be out there in what non-insiders (like me) and festival goers (me again – TIFF and TFF) can learn from attending, reading and keeping an open mind.
FIrst, TIFF, Venice and Telluride are all interested in premieres (note that Venice was apparently calmed only by assurances from Telluride that Telluride would no longer show any film before it played at Venice). Venice spoke up, TIFF spoke up. Why keep making this an issue for TIFF only?
Second, TIFF’s policy has no effect on Venice premieres. Movies that showed at Venice played TIFF’s opening weekend.
Third, how do any of us know what impact TIFF’s policy had on individual films? Yes, several films went to Telluride prior to TIFF and a few even World premiered at Telluride), but who knows which of TIFF’s World/North Am Preems would have been welcomed at Telluride? I’d guess more than a few (but I’d be guessing, of course).
Last, on what basis can you say that TIFF was “extremely lucky” with it’s World Premieres? Can we say that those of us who got to see them were lucky, as will those who will get to see them in the future after their launch, no matter where their journeys begin. Let’s cheer for “Whiplash” whether seen at Sundance, Telluride or Toronto. Hope that “Love and Mercy” finds a wide audience for its savvy director, marvel at “Birdman” and cross our fingers that “Gone Girl” is as great as the book and that “Unbroken” is as good as we want it to be.
Not even sure where to start here. How do we know? Because we talk to all the studios on a regular basis either on or off the record? Because the films have been seen and you can see what was good and where it premiered first? It’s sort of that simple.
Listen TIFF started this. They are a red carpet festival (there is actually a less family friend word many of us use to describe it) and unofficial commercial film market. They want the same respect Cannes, Venice, Sundance and Telluride get. They are slightly insecure about it. It permeates everywhere (not sure you have ever attended). We just wish they embraced what they are and stopped pretending they are anything more. They sell a ton of tickets. They are a landmark on Toronto’s year-round calendar. The work they do year round with the Lightbox is wonderful. But, when they purposely try to harm their fellow festivals who have done nothing to harm them? No, we won’t be quiet thank you.
(We’re certainly happy Whiplash is getting more love (we’re fans! go J.K. Simmons!), but the point is still valid!)
You’re right! Toronto is evil!
Regarding Miss Julie, blaming the material for bad performances is a little bizarre when the material is almost 125 years old and an acknowledged, canonical classic of the theatre. Maybe Farrell and Chastain just don’t know how to play it?
I know you guys don’t cover the foreign language stuff at TIFF quite as much as the real Oscar contenders, but did any of you happen to see Petzold’s “Phoenix”?
That was probably the best movie I’ve seen so far this year.
