Best and Worst of ‘Thor: The Dark World’: Loki, Laughs, Reshoots

Now that “Thor: The Dark World” has conquered the globe with $85.7 million domestic and $326.6 million worldwide so far, it’s time for us all to breakdown what worked and, sadly, what didn’t.
[Note: there are many spoilers ahead. If you have not seen the movie and still plan to, proceed at your own risk.]
It should be said this writer was a fan of the first “Thor.” It brought a world Stan Lee and Jack Kirby created on the page to life in vivid color and proved the charismatic Hemsworth was a star in the making. Sure, not all of the New Mexico stuff worked and a lot of great actors were wasted (Natalie Portman, Kat Dennings, Idris Elba), but for the most part it was more than any God of Thunder fan could ask for.
Thor returned in “The Avengers” and Joss Whedon clearly gave him a voice and purpose among Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. A year and a half later he’s back in “The Dark World” and, Loki aside, we’re not sure its a better sequel than Marvel’s much maligned “Iron Man 2” (ouch).
Check out our thoughts on the best and worst of “Thor: The Dark World” in the story gallery below. Then join the conversation in the comments below.
Not to suggest that the Malekith storyline isn’t murky, because it is, but I think some of the answers to that list of questions are pretty obvious. The Elves went in stasis because “the convergence” needed to happen for the universe to end, and presumably they don’t have that long to live under normal circumstances. All other questions along the lines of “Why didn’t they just…” fall into the same category.
Wow… it’s like I was watching a completely different film from Katie and Greg.
I do agree, however, about the green screen stuff.
But I liked this film more than Thor, and I believe that Thor, not Iron Man, is easily the best & most rewatchable of the Phase 1 films.
For me, it’s The Avengers and now Thor: The Dark World.
Captain America: The Winter Soldier has a lot of catching-up to do in my eyes.
I could always use more of the Warriors Three and Sif, but I’d also mention that the new score was pretty damn amazing.
Loki is AWESOME.
The best thing on Thor TDW was Loki!
I don’t agree at all with anything in this article… it’s like the author didn’t see the first movie and didn’t pay attention to the second…
Well, I’m late to the party – but I waited for a Marvel-ous Thanksgiving festivity…
Ohhh, I *loved* Loki – but knew I would, so in that vein it was a tremendous success!
But damn was everything so muted (!!) and Thor was a straggly scruffy ungodly mess and it just felt like a third rate Lord of the Rings in many ways – including the whole love ‘dilemma’ w/ a too mortal human. Gah! Asgard is *no* middle earth, it’s a freakin’ higher plane – and Branagh’s glorious treatment was sorely missed.
I also was very disappointed w/ Hopkins, he seemed completely exhausted and I saw no Odin in his weary delivery. Whereas Skarsgard was delightfully outrageous as a lunatic, but I was a bit saddened to see his role reduced to such nonsense.
There was humor a plenty, but it seemed kinda like clunky deliberately placed jokes unlike the fluid light-hearted interwoven fabric found throughout the original Thor.
None of Loki’s trickery uh, tricked me – other than his jail visage. My heart instantly cried when a broken Loki was unveiled – but I’m unsure whether that was real or whether he was just screwing with Thor’s brotherly love there…
In all, I don’t think it is anywhere as bad as Iron Man 2 but also nowhere as good as Thor. I’m happy there is a 3 on the way, but what I’d *really* like to see is an antihero Loki trilogy!