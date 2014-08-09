Best and Worst: ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,’ Megan Fox and a Cowabunga comeback?

Critics weren't kind, but audiences are yelling “Cowabunga!” as those heroes in a half shell have returned to the big screen this weekend. Yes, Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo are back in a Michael Bay production that will make you think the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” just hopped over from the latest “Transformers” movie. It's loud, it's silly and it's going to make a ton of money.

(It's also going to provide Megan Fox with her first $100 million hit without having to avoid giant imaginary robots and Shia LaBeouf. Just sayin'.)

To be fair, after the hype of opening weekend dies down we're not sure what the final verdict will be on the latest incarnation of “TMNT.” The movie has earned just a B Cinemascore rating (note: it's really hard not to get an A) and even the HitFix staff is mixed on the movie. Unpredictably, it turns out that “TMNT” has become one of those “love it” or “hate it” movies that people will debate about for years (well, maybe a few days).

With that in mind, we're revisiting the brand new turtle adventure with another edition of best and worst which you can find in the embedded gallery at the bottom of this post.

Agree? Disagree? Share your thoughts in the comments section.