12 Best Internet Reactions To Super Bowl XLVIII

#Super Bowl
02.03.14 2 Comments

Well that was unexpected. What was predicted to be a close game turned out to be one goal away from a shut out massacre in favor of the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl XLVIII. The Denver Broncos gave up the safety within the first minutes of the game and never seemed to recover from the blow.

Of course – as with any major event – the Internet was quick to lack onto the easy kill.

#1 – Peyton Manning is not enjoying the Little League Championship and just wants to go home.
Photo via Downtown Pizza Co

#2 – Artistic representation of disgruntled Broncos fans across the country.
Photo via Reddit

And that’s just the start. Sure Peyton manning takes the brunt of the reactions but Eli Manning and Joe Namath get a few hits in too after the jump!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Super Bowl
TAGSSUPER BOWLSuper Bowl memesSUPER BOWL XLVIII

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP