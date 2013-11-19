‘Best Man Holiday’ sequel in the works

Fans of the 1999 romantic comedy “The Best Man” had to wait nearly fifteen years its the sequel, “The Best Man Holiday,” but the wait won’t be nearly as long for the third installment.

After “Holiday’s” surprisingly huge opening last weekend, Universal and director Malcolm D. Lee are already in talks to bring a third installment to theaters.

According to Deadline, Lee is in negotiations to write, direct and produce a third film, with Sean Daniel also in talks to produce via The Sean Daniel Company.

Made for just $17 million, “The Best Man Holiday” opened to a huge $30.6 million last weekend, giving Marvel’s “Thor: The Dark World” a run for its money at the box office.

Both “Best Man” films star Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, Morris Chestnut, Monica Calhoun, Harold Perrineau, Regina Hall and Terrence Howard. Although the studio will obviously be trying to reunite the entire cast, none of them has an option for a third film, so salary negotiations could be tricky.