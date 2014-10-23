Bette Midler Covered ‘Waterfalls’ and It’s… Essential

The Divine Miss M can do whatever the hell she wants as far as I'm concerned, but she truly exceeded expectations with her newest offering: a cover of the TLC classic “Waterfalls.”

Midler's new album “It's the Girls” features new takes on girl group classics, and “Waterfalls” is the most contemporary track in the listing. While she doesn't tackle Left Eye's rap, she beautifully covers the song and reminds you that it's a pretty raw ballad at its core.

But let's not get away from the craziness of the fact at hand: Bette's covering “Waterfalls.” Wow and holler and you go girl and all that. 

