‘Better Call Saul’ Sneak Peek: First clip from the ‘Breaking Bad’ spinoff has arrived

“Better Call Saul” doesn't premiere until February – but AMC is offering a sneak peek at the series right now.

Shady strip-mall lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) and professional hit man Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) are back in the first official clip from the “Breaking Bad” spinoff, which sees the future partners-in-crime getting into a scuffle at a parking lot toll booth. Guess who wins.

The footage premiered during tonight's midseason finale of “The Walking Dead.” Check it out below.

“Better Call Saul” premieres February 8 on AMC.