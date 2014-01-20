Beyonce and Jay Z to perform at 56th annual Grammy Awards

Beyonce and Jay Z are headed for the Grammy stage.

Just as Justin Timberlake got a big performance platform on last year”s Grammys, despite not being eligible for any statues, it looks like Beyonce will get the boost this year for her December surprise, “Beyonce.”

She and husband, Jay Z, were listed as performers in a commercial that aired Sunday night for the Jan. 26 Grammys.

They join Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Daft Punk, Stevie Wonder, Lorde, Kendrick Lamar, Metallica, Pink, Katy Perry, Keith Urban and a slew of other artists who have already been announced as performers on the awards ceremony.

No word yet on if the pair is performing together, perhaps on “Drunk On Love,” or separately. Jay Z has nine nominations, including for best rap album.

The Los Angeles Times reported on Friday that Beyonce would appear, breaking the news before Sunday night”s commercial. The same LA Times piece also said that Madonna will join one of the night”s nominees in a performance, but that has yet to be confirmed by the Grammys.

Will you be watching the Grammys on Sunday night?