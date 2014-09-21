Beyonce and Jay Z’s ‘On the Run’ Special: All the GIFs and reactions you need

Did you hear? Beyonce and Jay Z's HBO concert special aired last night. No one's talking about it! And by “no one” I of course mean “millions of people.”

Let's be clear: people tuned in to this thing for Beyonce. Jay Z was there too, sure, but Beyonce is the QUEEN, not only a talented performer but a BUSINESSWOMAN, and a BRAND, and a MOTHER, and a FIERCE ADVOCATE OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP. Revere her or die.

And now for a roundup of reactions and assorted GIFs to this very important news story from across the internet:

Beyoncé hangover. Beyoncangover. – christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2014

“These Beyonce/Jay-Z home videos are like looking into a mirror, man.” — No one on earth #OnTheRunHBO – Ryan McGee (@TVMcGee) September 21, 2014

I feel so bad for Beyonce. She will never get to see Beyonce live because she's Beyonce ! – ?? (@xxMERE) September 21, 2014

Jay Z is one of the greats, but didn't it feel like he was only there to fill in the time between Beyoncé's costume changes? #OnTheRunHBO – Chris Lamberth (@ChrisLamberth) September 21, 2014

Gold mic because these vocals are expensiveeeee. #ontherunhbo – jasmine whaley (@jaszwhaley) September 21, 2014

Go AWF, Beysus! Take us to chuuuuch! #ontherunhbo – jasmine whaley (@jaszwhaley) September 21, 2014

You betta ride that horse in that damn wedding dress! #ontherunhbo – Raine O. Kashtamere (@KaMasonT) September 21, 2014

