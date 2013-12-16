Beyonce sets iTunes sales record in record time

Beyonce has broken iTunes” U.S. record for the most sale in one week –and it only took her three days to do it.

Queen Bey”s new album, “Beyonce,” sold 617,000 copies from its release on midnight Friday through Sunday night, according to Billboard. The sales week runs Monday through Sunday for tracking purposes.

The $15.98 set, which includes 14 songs and 18 videos, must be bought in full, which means there are no a la carte song sales to potentially cannibalize album sales. On Dec. 20, individual tracks will be for sale.

Beyonce broke the record held by Taylor Swift”s “Red,” which moved 465,000 copies in its first seven days after being released Oct. 28, 2012. The album was also available exclusively through iTunes digitally, but tunes could be purchased a la carte and the physical CD was also sold through traditional retail.

“Beyonce,” which will bump Garth Brooks” “Blame It All On My Roots” out of the top spot on the Billboard 200, will be the singer”s fifth straight No. 1: all of her solo albums have started at the top.

The surprise element of Beyonce”s release is surely helping prime the pump as the album dominated the news cycle on Friday after she dropped it at midnight with no advance warning. Through a few tracks had been released informally over the past year, there was no single at radio prior to the release. Top 40 is now working the Pharrell-produced “Blow,” while “Drunk In Love,” featuring Jay Z goes to R&B/Hip Hop. Another track, “XO,” will likely go to Top 40 in early 2014.

Below is the video for “Drunk in Love,” a sexy black and white clip that features Beyonce writhing around talking about “swerving” on Jay Z’s “surfboard.” No kidding. Not really sure why Jay Z’s comparing himself to wife beater Ike Turner, but it’s good to know what he apparently eats for breakfast. Really, get a room, kids.

The clip for “XO” will drop later today.