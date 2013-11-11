Beyonce sings a duet with a blind and disabled girl, remains perfect

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sophie is a 13-year-old Australian girl who is blind and has muscular and hearing problems. She had never attended a concert before going to see Beyonce play in Perth, but now she can lay claim to having had the best live music experience ever. Sophie had no idea that Bey was going to invite her to sing along on “Irreplaceable,” but was clearly thrilled when it happened.

And having your faced stroked softly by the one and only Beyonce Knowles? That’s better than an audience with both the Pope and the Dalai Lama at the same time.

(via Jezebel)

