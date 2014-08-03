Beyonce takes on the ‘elevator’ incident in ‘Flawless’ remix featuring Nicki Minaj

Beyonce continues her pattern of releasing songs in the middle of the night. While she and husband Jay Z were still on stage in the first of their two sold-out “On The Run” shows at Pasadena”s Rose Bowl, a remix of “Flawless,” featuring Nicki Minaj, dropped down from Bey Heaven.

The original trap-influenced “Flawless” appears on “Beyonce,” the album Beyonce stealthily released also under cover of night last December. This new version brings us up to speed, with Beyonce making her first comments about the May elevator ride heard around the world when her sister, Solange, attacked Jay Z while Beyonce looked on: “We escalate, up in this bitch like elevators, of course, sometimes shit go down when there”s a billion dollars on an elevator,” she sings, followed by the sound of a cash register dinging. Maybe she's just letting us know that sometimes you have a bad day and sometimes, unfortunately, there”s a video camera to catch it.

In the song, Beyonce continues her coy dance, never directly addressing the increasingly loud drumbeat of rumors that she and Jay Z are headed for a break up of their marriage/empire. Instead, just as she did when she added the lyric “She ain”t even half of me. That bitch will never be” to “Resentment” at the couple”s June 28 concert in reference to Jay Z cheating rumors, Beyonce leaves it all out there for interpretation. She knows what it takes to keep that Beyhive buzzing…

Minaj comes in around 2:20 with a rap, much of which is too lewd to write here, including lots of references to her lady parts and that the dream menage a trois is with Minaj and Beyonce (gotta give her that one). She also brings up Michael Jackson in a way likely to upset the King of Pop”s fans: “Like MJ Doctor, they”re killing me. Propofol. They hope I fall,” she sings before reaffirming that both she and Beyonce are, indeed, royalty and the rest of us are losers: “The queen of rap slaying with Queen B. If you ain”t on the team, you”re playing for Team D.”

So once again, Beyonce regains the upper hand while the rest of us are sleeping. Remember, she woke up like this.

