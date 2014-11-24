Beyonce’s 10 Best Videos

#Beyonce
11.24.14

Is Beyonce our most consistently great video artist? It's hard to come up with a true competitor whose visual output is as cool, fun, sexy, and sincerely provocative as Beyonce's, and frankly, why would you want to? Beyonce's videos stand on their own as defiant and powerful artistic moments, and today we choose the ten best clips in her solo videography. (We'll have to revisit her Destiny's Child work another day. I think “Lose My Breath,” “Say My Name,” and “Bugaboo” would be tops there. Maybe “Emotions” too? It's already too much to think about.)

Surely you've seen and adored Beyonce's newest clip for “7/11” that featured mad, “Ray of Light”-type edits and the goofiest choreography of Ms. Knowles' career. We loved it so much that we immediately had to wonder if it was her greatest video moment. Join us for our list and throw down your opinions about the best Bey vids below. 

