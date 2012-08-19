‘Big Brother’ recap: A new HOH could shake up the game

We return to the hamsters’ battle for HOH, which is old news to everyone who subscribes to the CBS feed but, hey, let’s not spoil it for everyone, right? Anyway, everyone’s sliding and falling and dumping greasy brown liquid into tubs. Not everyone is dumping their liquid into their HOH tub, of course — some are playing for safety, and Boogie is playing for $10,000 all by himself. Frank is justifiably pissed that Boogie isn’t going for HOH, as he can’t compete and the only alliance he can trust is the one he has with Boogie. But hey, Boogie is just a struggling college student, knee deep in student loans. Hmmm, I know that’s not right… so why not try to, you know, win HOH?
In other news, Dan is playing for safety so he doesn’t have to worry about getting pushed out of the house. Same for Ashley. Dan informs us in VERY LOUD VOICE in the interview room that Frank is a curly-haired maniac, so he’s running scared. Okay, okay, Dan. You don’t have to yell so much.
Meanwhile, Boogie is feeling great about the alliance. Of course he is! Though I will admit to falling rather squarely against Team Boogie, I can’t help but admire the fact that he seems to be sailing along in this competition without breaking much of a sweat. I just wish he didn’t seem so confident in the stupidity and naiveté of the hamsters. And I wish they’d stop proving his low opinion of them right week after week, too.
In the soapy, yukky HOH challenge, Danielle falls on her butt during the swamp challenge, but Dan plans to give her a leg massage, so it’s all good, I suppose. Ian is also taking some really bad falls, but I don’t think anyone’s going to be rubbing his sore spots.
Ashley is taking a slow and steady approach to the challenge. Which involves rolling around on the gooey floor and taking baby steps to nowhere. I am wondering if Ashley has some kind of clever approach to the game that I’ve been missing, in which her seeming imbecility is just a cover so that she can win the $500,000 and easily knock out the competition, but I’m thinking that’s giving her way too much credit.
As the race continues, Britney and Dan are neck and neck for safety. Britney’s so smooth she’s making Dan feel old, he says. And, unsurprisingly, the win goes to Britney. Poor, old Dan. At least he didn’t say he couldn’t believe he was beaten by a girl.
Then, Boogie wins the $10,000. He’s so happy! Frank is happy for him, though he would like to kill him. Okay, Frank is too nice to say that, but I’m sure he’s thinking it. Boogie does appear to be waiting patiently to be picked off so he can go home and play with his kid, which would be the sane thing to do, unless he’s so uber confident he thinks he’ll just coast into the winner’s circle. Less sane, but a distinct possibility.
Dan throws himself into the race for HOH, having lost safety to Britney. Amazingly, he passes Ian and is soon catching up to Shane. What? He’s starting from zero, really, and seems to be doing incredibly well for someone who declared himself an old man a few minutes earlier.
Even though Dan does his best to catch up, Shane wins HOH. Ian wonders if Shane is going to make a power move this week, as Shane has no ties to Boogie or Frank. Ian may not be aware of the Silent Six, but that doesn’t mean he’s wrong. Britney thinks it may, in fact, be time to break up that secret alliance and knock off either Frank or Boogie. It’s a smart move, really. I’m not sure why Boogie has been so underestimated this season, but I think even he expects to end up on the block because he’s so damn good at this game. Yes, he’s creepy and appears to have no soul, but that doesn’t mean he’s not a threat. Actually, that’s probably why he’s so good at the game.
Time for Shane to show off his HOH room! Shane’s most excited about getting a picture of his bulldog Dozer. It’s a pretty great picture, really. He also gets a letter from his sister. The HOH room becomes much less exciting for the loser hamsters with each passing week, so Shane should probably pass out candy sooner rather than later.
Jenn is exhausted, but she rallies and goes upstairs to see Shane’s room. Then, she goes back downstairs and cries. She’s so alone! It sucks to be a floater, I guess.
And then it’s time for Ian to do what he does best — disseminating bad news. I think this is key to his game play, really. Everyone thinks he’s such a good kid, but really, the way he’ll ever get a shot at winning is by whispering in the ears of his alliance about possibly conspiracies and evil-doing. Ian has a brief conversation with Boogie prior to the live show. Boogie asks Ian who he’d go after if he won HOH. Britney? Shane? Ian takes this information back to Britney to fan the flames of paranoia and fear. Boogie is COMING FOR YOU. AND SHANE. YOU, Britney, are in DANGER!
Britney and Ian take this information to Shane, Dan and Danielle. Time to make a big move, Shane! But what if one of them wins HOH next week? he asks. Britney holds fast to her plan. Big move! Big move! Ian seconds Britney’s motion. Dan thinks this is the time to make a move, if Shane is going to make a move, that is. Danielle thinks putting them up on the block is the best of both worlds. The Quack Pack resolves to knock out either Frank or Boogie. I’m not sure if Frank can be knocked out. That spirtard might have been lined with some kind of elimination protectant or something.
Ian decides it’s time to make another move on Ashley in an attempt to wash the leftover remnants Frank out of her brain. Before the big date, however, he asks Britney to manscape his armpits. She, Ashley and Danielle put zucchini slices on his eyes, then apply burning hair remove to his underarms. I would think asking the person you’re manscaping yourself for to be part of the manscaping would be counterproductive, but neither he nor Ashley seem the least bit bothered by this. To me, this implies the manscaping may not be necessary, but the hamsters do need something to do, after all.
I was thinking, given that Ian altered his body hair for the occasion, he and Ashley might dine by the pool, but no. He makes her a frozen pizza to eat in the communal kitchen. Oddly enough, sparks do not fly. In fact, he and Ashley seem to be having a chat about when he intends to use the bathroom. He’d like to wait until it is easier, which may be a reference to the lack of privacy in the house or a hint that he’s severely constipated. Either way, this is not a love match. Shockingly enough, Ashley decides they’re just really good friends. Ian, however, hopes for sparks to fly once Frank is ousted. Oh, Ian. Frank is not the problem here.
Shane decides to chat with Joe about his plan to put up Frank and Boogie. Joe is thrilled! He wants Shane to win, and he will be loyal to him! He’ll throw himself in front of a bus if he needs to! I feel like Joe is loyal to everyone for a few minutes. He’s like the McDonald’s of loyalty, but a McDonald’s that only offers super sizes everything.
Ian plays pool with Dan and Boogie. He thinks there will be a “Big Brother” all-stars edition two, and he suspects it will be good versus evil. Of course, Boogie would be playing for the evil side along with Dr. Will and Evel Dick. Ian suggests he’d also qualify for this all-stars evil team. Boogie laughs gently. Oh really? Really, Ian? Ha! Ian is America’s sweetheart! Ian has just dropped a massive hint he’s up to no good, which I’m sure Boogie gets. He just doesn’t care. Because Quack Pack or not, he’s not exactly a power player.
A Pandora’s box/ball box/question mark whatever the hell shows up at the house. Shane is worried. Does this mean Frank and Will will be able to save themselves from being put on the block? Does this mean he should put up floaters?
Boogie isn’t worried about nominations. He has an alliance with Shane, so he’s safe, right? Who knows?
Time for the nomination ceremony!
Britney, of course, is safe and gets her key.
Danielle is safe.
Dan is safe.
Jenn is safe.
Ashley is safe.
Joe is safe.
Ian is safe.
So, that leaves Boogie and Frank on the block. Huh, Shane went through with his big move. Boogie laughs. Frank looks depressed. Shane starts blabbering some nonsense about twists and moves and wining money. Did Shane just have a stroke or something?
Boogie declares that he can’t be in an alliance with Shane, in part because he nominated him, but also because he gave a dumbass speech.
Frank is heartbroken. He’s been betrayed! Again! Poor Frank. But he’s survived this long — I’m not convinced either he nor Boogie will be going home this week. Frank is one hell of a POV player, and Boogie is one hell of a player, so really, anything could happen. Which is, of course, why Shane gunned for both of them. But it also may be why he’ll be sorry later.
Do you think Shane made the right decision? Do you think Frank or Boogie will go home? And what do you think the Question Box will do?
Great. Frank is on the chopping block yet again. Poor guy can’t catch much of a break. Meanwhile floaters are safe as always (Joe, Jenn, Ashley and Britney*). I’m really pulling for Frank to make it to finals and win it all.
What did Johhny Punchclock say on his speech? I listened to it a few times but couldn’t make out what he was saying. Something about clues? Dumb ass… He needs to go along with his ex-coach.
I was surprised that we didn’t see any footage of Boogie and/or Frank talking to Shane to make sure everything was cool. Did they really not talk? I can’t imagine they were that confident they were safe considering who’s left in these big alliances. I was hoping Joe would shoot off his big LOUD mouth and give it away.
* YES, Britney. She’s been riding coattails ever since the rule change. Sure she’s cute and all and does good impressions but she needs to go with the other floaters. I’d like to see her sweat it out on the nomination chair for a change.
The problem Frank has, is that he alligned with a weak physical player in Boogie. Every year the biggest physical threats are always targeted, week in and week out, until their luck runs out and they end up going home. It would have made more sense for Frank to try to pull Shane into his alliance (with or without Boogie), since they are the two biggest physical targets in the game and could help protect each other.
I think Boogie nailed it when he called that the dumbest speech of all time. It was something like “there are puzzles, prizes, money, and …”
I’m sure Boogie/Frank talked to Shane a little bit, but the silent six had been trying to keep their distance from each other as a group. It’s not like Boogie/Frank would have been able to change Shane’s mind about turning on the alliance. Either he was or he wasn’t, and if they went and were a pest to Shane about his noms, they would have looked shady.
We have a much different view of Britney, she’s a solid strategic player, a decent physical threat if the challenge is female friendly (hanging on for a long time, etc.), and she always tries in challenges. Just because she isn’t winning challenges, she clearly has power in this game. The other floaters…zero power, and not doing anything to try to change that.
If you think Britney is a floater, then why don’t you view Dan as one as well? He’s “supposedly” throwing challenges to fly under the radar, and riding on Danielle’s (and indirectly Danielle’s showmance/alliance with Shane) coattails.
The thing that bugs me about Brit this year is that she just seems to be stirring the pot and getting others to do her dirty work while she gets a free ride. I guess she’s not a floater in that she’s actually involved in strategizing but I feel she’s riding coattails. I feel that Dan has been scrambling a lot to stay alive and is still considered a coach with one player like Brit but Brit has not had to worry about anything. Of course Dan seems like a bit of a drama queen.
I still don’t see how she’s getting a free ride. Brit isn’t acting as though she is innocent in the moves her alliance is making.
I think the ego of Dan, always has him in the interview room fearing for his safety, because in his mind he’s this great player and huge threat. When really the only person who’s targeted Dan is Frank, and only because Dan came after him first. Again Dan’s ego, and the reality of the game are pretty far off.
The bigger part of it is women usually aren’t viewed as physical threats in the competitions (Janelle being the biggest exception), so people always view the guys, no matter what their performance in comps to date, as the bigger threats to win the comps.
Rachel from the past few season was a strong competitor in challenges. She could do endurance challenges forever.
That said, I hope I never see her again in my life.
I’ll settle for never HEARING her again in my life.
Seriously, the term floater has expanded so far at this point that it might as well be meaningless. I blame Rachel for that. When Big Brother started, being a floater was revered, it was the best strategy. Dr. Will was a floater, Chilltown were TOTAL floaters in All-Stars, Danielle and Jason in BB3, same with Jun and Alison in BB4, and those are arguably all top 20 all time BB players. Because of the way BB works, where you’re not really forced to pick a side in the way you are in survivor, floating is what you SHOULD be doing. You should be bouncing back and forth, while doing your best to not make that obvious… which is what Chilltown did so well in All-Stars. Janelle, Erika, and James/Danielle all 100% thought Chilltown were on their side because they used Janelle’s sick veto skills to never have to take a stand against Janie which let them keep paying lip service to Danielle and James while secretly working with Janelle. It was masterful work, and was definitely ‘floating.’
In the case of Britney, she is under absolutely no circumstances a floater. First of all, in the most obvious sense, she’s stayed on one side of the house for the entire season. Secondly, and possibly more importantly, she’s the second person in the hierarchy of that entire alliance. She wanted Shane to make a big move, Shane made the move she wanted. The only person with more control over the decision making of the quack pack is Dan.
There’s this natural inclination, rightly or wrongly (mostly rightly… hi Amber, Natalie W, Becky, etc.) that women in alliances with men aren’t making the decisions, which is a big reason why Dick beat Daniele in BB8 (even though once Dick realized he screwed up by taking Nick out, he left the strategic thinking to Dani for the rest of the season), but in Britney’s case, whether she’s a master strategist or not, she definitely has substantial decision making power in the alliance. It’s like calling Amanda a floater in Survivor China because Todd was 60/40 in their alliance, Amanda still had a major say in their decisions, just like Brit does here.
“The thing that bugs me about Brit this year is that she just seems to be stirring the pot and getting others to do her dirty work while she gets a free ride.”
I feel like you’re still coming at this game with a Survivor based mindset, because that’s EXACTLY what you want to be doing on Big Brother. That was the entire game plan of Chilltown in BB7, when Will and Boogie played arguably the best reality game ever. Mike won 1 HoH pre finals (excluding F4, which as you know gives you no power aside from safety as the veto winner gets to decide who leaves), and Will won 0, and 0 vetoes, and yet Chilltown kept themselves safe on all of them, and actually controlled the HoHs decisions for 7 of them. That’s what you want to be doing, make the HoH do what you want, but don’t actually be the HoH, that way you get the safety, and the control, and they get the blame.
@Mike
Yes, I’ve watched Survivor from the beginning but only started watching BB 2 years ago. So I’m looking at BB through Survivor coloured glasses. There is no equivalent of HOH or POV in Survivor except for perhaps the hidden immunity idol which is a kind of POV.
You and Jobin make good points so I’ll withdraw my Britney/floater comment. I wrote that post late last night and probably needed to think about it some more before posting. I stand corrected.
No worries, I totally understand where you’re coming from. Even a huge BB fan like Ian last night was saying “this game rewards big moves!” and I was yelling at my TV “No, it absolutely does not!” The way BB works is that it’s kind of a war of attrition, of which BB6 is the biggest example. Basically, the Sovereign Six would win HoH and vote out one of the Friendship (seriously, worst alliance name of all time… If I go to a meeting of ‘The Friendship’, I’m probably getting spiked with poison Kool-Aid) then the Friendship would win and vote out one of the Sov. Six and so on. That’s why Maggie (actually, the Friendship was probably a good name for that alliance, since Maggie definitely might as well have been a creepy cult leader) was so great, because she made sure to let her people do all of the work in the war, so when Jennifer goes back on a deal to Kaysar, the target is Jennifer, while Maggie just pulls the puppet strings in the background. In Survivor, Kim got bloody, and that was good, because Survivor is more about exercising as much control as possible, in BB, you really want to get the least amount of blood possible while maintaining the most control you can. Survivor tends to reward bloody hands more because the degree of control is so much higher since you can never get spiked by a random bad break in an HoH comp, and because you have more control over who you face at the end of the game. The top BB players, Dan, Boogie, Dr. Will etc. are much more Rob C and Fairplay than they are Kim, Boston Rob, Todd, Hatch, etc. because you can’t really play that game on BB.
I’m stoked to see old seasons now. I’ve found BB to be much more interesting than Survivor the past 5 years or so. In fact I think the last season of Survivor I’ve actually enjoyed was “Heroes vs Villains”. It’s been downhill ever since IMHO.
Well, as someone that seems to appreciate the unbridled douchebaggery of Boogie (which I join you in), I’d definitely recommend BB7 first of all, although actually, watching BB2 first might be better just because then you’ll know what insurmountable odds Dr. Will overcame in All-Stars in terms of the massive target he had coming in.(Plus BB2, after the trainwreck that was the old format in BB1, is probably the only reason it didn’t get cancelled after BB2).
And to answer your questions, no, yes and I think it has something to do with the double eviction that was mentioned on the last eviction episode.
Agree it’s probably the double eviction that was mentioned.
But I wouldn’t put it past the producers to put in some twist where one of their favorites Frank/Boogie get pulled from the block this week. Most likely via a Pandora’s Box offer to Shane the HOH.
Yes Shane made the right move for him, and yes I think one of them will go home (unless the producers pull something super shady, which wouldn’t be all that shocking).
Few questions about the HOH comp:
1) Why was the Safety bucket that small? To me it was worth slightly less than the HOH. You got to be safe for a week, and unlike the HOH, you get to play in next weeks HOH challenge.
2) What was Dan doing during the comp? Was he going after Safety too in case Britney got hurt mid race, to ensure none of the floaters got it?
Seemed like Dan was just putting on one of his BS shows in another competition again.
I’m not sure how Dan loses Safety to Britney, but then makes up a ton of ground on everyone else in filling the HOH, when only Shane seemed to slow down as the comp went on.
Furthermore, Frank/Boogie are the only people who are “coming after him” and Boogie was going for the cash, so it was clear he was going to be safe.
Why isn’t anyone trying to ally with the floaters?
Sure they aren’t going to win your comps, but Joe/Ashley/Jenn can sure swing a vote, and could easily join up with the 2 person alliance break off (like Frank/Boogie) and form a 5 person alliance.
It just seems like poor game play that no one is trying to use these people, by providing safety for a deal to work together for a few weeks.
Case in point last night. Joe is scared beyond belief he’s going to be nom, and Shane just says don’t worry I’m not targeting you. Why not at least try to blackmail Joe/Ashley/Jenn into providing safety this week, for safety next week in the VERY off chance they win HOH?
I imagine that Froogie will be trying to make deals with them to get some votes in case either one of them wins POV. And didn’t Joe pledge eternal loyalty to Frank if he stayed?
Joe made his ridiculous pledge saying “he’d go out before Shane, because Shane deserves to win this game” AFTER Shane told him Joe he wasn’t after him and was going after Boogie/Frank.
I agree that Boogie/Frank will now go to the floaters for help, painting themselves as “just like them” and being targeted by a large alliance.
But it was a lost chance by those in power, to get Joe/Ashley/Jenn to do as Shane wants this week in order to be safe from noms.
I think Boogie’s ego may have got the better of him. He’s been tight with Frank from the get go and Frank has really needed his help. In the meantime it seems his relationship with his former team (Ian and Jenn) has been put on the back burner where Ian has slipped away and joined the other alliance. I hope Boogie will figure it out this week and get Ian back somehow.
What Froogie needs to do is shore up support with Jenn, Joe and Ashley. Frank could probably use Ashley to get Ian over. Ashley is the key to Ian’s heart and soul. Getting Ian over is critical.
Boogie just thinks he has Ian under his control because Boogie views him as a follower, rather than a strategic player who’s going to look out for his best interests.
I can’t really blame Boogie for having no clue that Ian is working against him because Ian hasn’t slipped up at all even though he’s been spilling info.
Side note, I think we have to give some serious credit to Britney here for flipping Ian to her side. He immediately runs to her first when he has any new information.
It was pretty clear from when the coaches came into the game that Boogie never really worked with Jenn at all. Which was pretty odd, since he seemingly just gave away a potential alliance member to go be a floater.
I disagree with the Ian/Ashley thing. Ian has never made any mention of bringing her into any of his alliances at all. It seems pretty clear that Ian just enjoys flirting with her, but that’s about it.
I think that Ian came to Brit first – not the other way around. I may be misremembering how it went down. But Ian can see where the power lies so he’s playing pretty smart.
For such a strategic player I’m surprised Boogie hasn’t figured out that Ian has jumped ship. He’s slipping.
But I think that Ian could be led around by Ashley if she wanted. Since she’s been a floater there hasn’t been any reason to align with her. But Froogie needs her and anyone else they can get. Ian may be the only one they can conceivably get.
I think Ian through out that he might want to work with them, but Brit was pretty much “we need a definite yes or no do you want to work with us or not” to Ian.
It may have been Ian’s choice to flip. But if Boogie or Dan had flipped another teams alliance member, we would be overwhelmed with interviews about how they are the greatest ever for pulling this off under another coach’s nose.
Again, Boogie has no reason to think Ian has flipped. It’s not like there is some mysterious vote count that came up wrong and they are trying to figure out who is lying. Though that may change this week, depending on what the other votes are, and whos left on the block.
Ashley is not Survivor’s Parvarti, she’s an airhead who has no idea how to use Ian’s attraction to her to get what she wants strategically. She hasn’t shown any kind of strategic mind so far.
That’s why you need Frank to pull her strings. Like Shane does for Danielle. I give Danielle more credit than Ashley but she could probably be manipulated.
I think calling Ashley an airhead is insulting to airheads. ;)
It’s not really Boogie’s ego in this particular case (crazy, I know), but it’s more that this is just what Boogie does. He seems to only like to have one true ally, but unfortunately for Boogie, Frank sure as hell isn’t Dr. Will, so it might not be as easy for him this time.
I’m thinking about the Brigade from two seasons ago (Hayden, Lane and Enzo). They pretty well ran the show unopposed.
Could Froogie create a new Brigade if POV goes their way?
First they have to survive the week’s double-eviction. I pray that Boogie can pull yet another rabbit out of his hat. If Froogie wins POV and puts up Shane and they shore up support of the floaters plus Ian it may work.
A lot of ‘ifs’…
‘The Brigade’ as an alliance style in it’s purest sense (the actual Brigade idea specific to BB12 that the diabolical super genius came up with is more complicated, nuanced, and quite brilliant than that*) of being a secret alliance really only works when you have some monolithic icon of hatred like Brenchel to keep everyone focused on. If there’s no Brenchel, the plan is a lot harder to keep together because everyone is less distracted by the one major target (which of course is why Matt famously didn’t put Brenchel up on the first HoH he won).
*Basically, the way it works is that because of HoH and people on the block, after the first couple weeks, you only ever needed the votes of the other 3 brigade members and each person’s individual side alliance (Kristen for Hayden, Ragan for Matt, and Britney for Lane… Enzo apparently couldn’t grasp the concept) to ensure that a Brigade member could never be voted out, but it kept the alliance much smaller than a huge mass of Hayden/Lane/Enzo/Matt/Ragan/Britney/Kristen that you can’t exactly keep secret.