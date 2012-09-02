‘Big Brother’ recap: Another Pandora’s Box and a new HOH rules

So, it”s time to replace Frank as HOH, but let”s face it – no matter what, I think the house really belongs to Dan. Not something I thought I”d be saying two weeks ago, but that stupid funeral speech seems to have worked a hella lot of magic (and Danielle”s tears were quite a bonus). I would think his miraculous save would only create a target on his back — this guy can talk his way out of ANYTHING — but that’s probably expecting too much of our remaining hamsters, who seem all to willing to be played like fleshy violins. In other news, Pandora”s Box is back again! And to quote Shane, where did Jenn come from?
We return to where we left off on Thursday — the never-ending HOH competition. As this is about dangling from a rope, it’s less about physical strength than lightness. That means our 98 pound weakling Ian has an edge, and we know he wants it. Ian winning, of course, is Frank’s greatest fear. His most loyal (read: only) defender Jenn is actually trying to win HOH, but come on. Jenn only recently seemed to notice or care that she was in the Big Brother house at all. Ian is fueled by revenge, which should make him pretty near invincible.
Ian’s only real threat is Shane, who thinks Danielle will take him to the final two. She might, but she might also screw him over and opt for her Svengali, Dan. I have to say, I’m amazed that no one is plotting Dan’s demise, just because he won the game before. And speaking of Dan, he’d also like to win HOH, as he’ll take any opportunity he can get to stab someone in the back. Who that is doesn’t matter; he just likes the stabbing.
Back to the swinging on ropes. Joe is the first to fall, and takes an opportunity to yell at his kids in the interview room for possibly making fun of him. Increasingly, when Joe is on the screen I only hear the sound adults make on “Peanuts” cartoons — whaaa whaaa whaaaaaaa wa-wa-wa. Except it’s VERY LOUD. As we remember from Thursday, the first hamster eliminated gets a punishment, and Joe will be doing Hula Hoop Boot Camp for 24 hours. I still think that’s probably less horrible than being spun around on a rope and spray tanned.
But wait! There’s a twist! In addition to being spun around and spray tanned, the hamsters are smacked by a “comet,” which does not look like a comet. Instead, it looks like a bulbous growth or a highly suggestive body part. Jenn is the first hamsters knocked out by the “comet.” Frank shrivels into his carrot costume.
We now discover something truly horrifying — before the HOH competition, Ian went to Dan to suggest they keep the Quack Pack together. He can trust Dan! Dan nods sagely. He will try to convince Shane that they should keep their alliance. Ian is so grateful to that trustworthy mensch Dan! Dan, of course, is thrilled to have the Quack Pack reunited, as he’ll now be part of not one, but two alliances! But really, he’s only loyal to one person — himself.
I’m half expecting Ian to blithely flop onto the ground, confident that if Dan should win, he’d never be targeted. But, fortunately, Ian isn’t a total idiot and knows he can only trust Dan so far. I would suggest “far” is no further than he can throw him. Anyway, Danielle is feeling like puking and is next to drop. Now Jenn is nervous, as she was rooting for Danielle to win.
Dan, who has nothing to worry about anyone ever, falls. It’s down to Ian and Shane. I think they should just start negotiating, as neither one of them is targeting the other. But still, they hold on. Possibly so the editors have extra material to work with.
After an hour, Shane has an ankle cramp, and Ian is boring the crap out of everyone by starts babbling science trivia like Bill Nye. Finally, Shane asks for privacy so that he can strike a deal with Ian. After feeling assured neither he nor Danielle will be targeted, Shane drops. Ian is the new HOH.
Frank isn”t thrilled, but man, he’s so used to fighting for his life he’d be bored if he didn’t. Meanwhile, Dan decides he’s going to join his former team to stab Frank in the back. Has anyone NOT stabbed Frank in the back this season?
Danielle talks to Shane as he showers. This isn’t a sexy showmance moment, as Danielle wants to talk strategy. She is so happy Shane is her knight in shining armor! As showmances go, though, I’ve seen G-rated cartoons with more action.
Joe, who for some reason is still in the house, tells Frank he thinks it”s going to be Dan and Jenn. But Frank refuses to throw Dan under the bus to Ian. Oh, Frank – Dan”s already tossed you under a moving semi, tied you to a train track, and is calling Amtrak to request a rerouting of all traffic to the West Coast.
As if reading my mind about the G-rated showmance, Jenn broaches the topic with Danielle. She wants Danielle and Shane to get busy! She’s bored! It would either be a romcom or “Fatal Attraction,” but either one is a movie. Danielle reveals that Shane hasn’t kissed her since the pirate challenge — and that was in front of everyone. But Jenn tells Danielle that Shane referred to her as his girlfriend! Danielle’s eyes light up like a stalker whose restraining order has just been lifted. She needs more kisses! Watch out, Shane!
Ian shows off his HOH room. He has a stuffed animal snake and Henley shirts! His mom is declared hot, which is disturbing for so many reasons. Alas, Frank cannot be happy for Ian, the backstabbing little cretin. No one else can be happy for Ian, because the boy won’t stop nattering about the geeky stuff he got for his HOH room, like bismuth ingot! It”s 83 on the periodic table! Ian starts blathering about Pepto Bismol and elements and everyone tries very hard not to fall asleep. He knows who his audience is, right?
Ian bounces in his bed, then calls together the Quack Pack. This would probably be more like the superhero coalition he wants it to be if he was wearing pants. Still, Dan, Shane and Danielle agree that their bond is still strong. Ian then reveals he”s targeting Frank and Jenn. But he needs his pants in order to stand up and quack with his homies. I guess I should just be glad he wants his pants.
Hula Hoop Boot Camp begins, and Joe must swivel the mighty ring of fitness. And he”s not so good at it. Shane thinks watching a middle-aged, half-naked fat guy hula hoop at midnight is not fun. I think it’s probably a little fun in a car accident kind of way. Sort of like watching people waddle around at the mall during the holidays.
It’s that time of week again — time to beg for the HOH to show mercy. Frank, who is getting used to this, is first up. Ian tells him to sweat a little bit. Frank doesn’t blink, as he has a case to make. And really, it’s not a bad one. He would have rolled to the final two with Ian! No harm no foul, we”re both still here! Ian nods, as if he’s softening up on his vengeance plot. They”re both almost alone in the house! And, though Ian and Frank don’t completely realize it, they really are — as they both have alliances with Dan. Dan, who should be their real target. I am simply amazed this has not come up as a strategic move.
In other news, Frank removes his carrot costume and Ian discovers the Pandora”s Box. As a fan, he’s really excited about it! There are presents under a Christmas tree. If he wants to enter, he could have the best Christmas ever… but there will be consequences. He decides to go for it. I can’t remember — has anyone decided NOT to go for it with Pandora’s Box? I can just imagine all the poor production assistants having to haul back crap to Toys R Us or whatever to get refunds. Anyway, Ian gets milk and cookies – and everything under the tree is his to keep. It’s just like Christmas was when he was ten!
The hamsters get… Jesse Claus. The wrestler from “Big Brother” past! Jesse Claus hands out crappy gifts of seaweed and organic tofu, then becomes Jesse Zingbot and declares that Frank traded in his carrot suit for a stick of butter suit. So, Jesse decides to get all the junk food out of the kitchen.
But hey, upstairs Ian got a telescope and a rock growing kit and dinosaur things! And stuff for the pool! He”s so happy! I suspect Ian is more excited than most grown-ass people would be about getting dinosaur toys on national television. He also gets Legos! And one thousand bucks! So he can buy even more dinosaur toys!
Shane gets grumpy when someone takes his food, and I think Shane is going to be really grumpy this week. Jesse Claus takes EVERYTHING out of the pantry. Jenn won’t be the only have not, it seems
But amid all this Christmas merriment, there still has to be time for strategy. Frank talks to Dan. Frank can”t believe he”s been put up every time he hasn”t been HOH but once. I can. For whatever flaws the hamsters have shown, they’ve always been absolutely clear on what a threat Frank is — how could you not vote for him if he made final two? Dan is nice to Frank’s face, but (in his words) he has the knife sharpened and is ready to stab him in the back.
Dan then goes to Ian to do exactly that — or rather, convince Ian to do the dirty work of stabbing Frank right in his chest. But Ian doesn”t want to target Frank. Dan disagrees. Frank is a meat shield, says Ian in a very colorful and slightly disgusting turn of phrase. Ian is thinking about putting Jenn and Joe on the block. I doubt Dan will let that happen without working his evil magic on Ian to get the kid to do his bidding.
Time for nominations. This is so hard for Ian! Where is Boogie when he needs him?
Shane is safe.
Danielle is safe.
Joe is safe.
Dan is safe.
That means Frank and Jenn are on the block, which is exactly what Dan wanted. Ian tells them both it”s just strategy, but Frank thinks he”s just holding a grudge. Still, he doesn”t mind. For Frank, fighting for his life is just another day at the office. Poor Frank.
Ian thinks it may take two shots to get Frank out of the game, so he might as well take a shot. Jenn thinks she”s been underestimated. Really? Meanwhile, Dan — the real mastermind and the biggest threat in the game — is thrilled. He still can’t quite believe that he’s come back from the dead to rule the house. I’m a little surprised, too, but I’m more than a little impressed. He may be pure evil, as Britney said, but he’s certainly good at this.
Do you think Frank will go home? How long do you think Joe has? When do you think everyone will realize Dan is calling all the shots?
Dear God was Ian’s move tonight awful. Normally most moves in these games are percentage plays, some higher than others, but there’s really no way that the correct move tonight was not to nominate Jenn and Joe with the intention to backdoor Frank. If you hit the 25% shot on the river, and Frank doesn’t play in the veto, you’re locked on the backdoor and your biggest threat is out. Dan, Danielle, Ian, Jenn, Joe, and Shane would all use the veto, which means the backdoor is 100% guaranteed. If Frank does play in the veto AND win it, it’s the worst case scenario, and it’s STILL not bad for Ian. That way, Ian can say, look, I wanted Jenn out because of Britney, but I still want to work with you Frank, and Ian is in a position where he once again would have all his bases covered. I get the fact that normally backdoors can be sketchy if someone who is in the veto comp would just not use it, but given the situation, outside of Frank (who would be safe if he wins whether he’s on the block or not), every single person would use the veto because they are either on the block, or in Ian’s alliance. Gah… he came so close to making the right move for himself, but of course Dan talked him into making the wrong one because it allows Ian and Frank to be the center point and Dan to stay in the shadows.
I’m disappointed in Ian, too. And it’s hard to believe so many people have fallen under Dan’s sway, Ian included. It’s as if they no longer see him as a threat. But I guess that’s a testament to his skill at the game.
I guess that since I’m still fairly new to this game that I probably shouldn’t be surprised that Dan would flip alliances again. Mike, your strategy never occurred to me and it makes a lot of sense for Ian’s game. I’m rooting for Frank though so I’m not happy.
It seems to me that swearing on your wife and dead grandfather to be loyal to a person and then backstabbing the person in the next breath falls in the realms of douchbaggery in my book. It seems there is still a Hantz in the his-ouse. Maybe this is standard BB strategy but I can’t see how this can earn you votes in the final.
Mike,
What is to say that Ian isn’t actually targetting Dan? Or at least leaving open that possibility of going after Dan? Especially since every week everything hinges on the POV.
Remember he made the “lets get the Quack Pack” together PRIOR to the HOH competition, in which he was without a close ally anymore (Brit gone), Frank/Jenn were clearly going to be gunning for him after his yelling arguments with Frank, and the former Quack Pack was the only potential allies he had left in the house.
Ian is also in a tough spot.
How can he go against Dan at this point, and ensure that he has enough votes to get him out?
Danielle isn’t going to vote against Dan. Shane just sided with Danielle (over Ian/Brit) is going to do what Danielle wants, and Joe is following along with whatever Shane decides.
It would come down to a 2 (frank/Jenn) vs 2 (whatever 2 Quack Pack aren’t on the block) vote, with Ian as the tiebreaker.
Well, Ian is to say that for one. Given the nominations he made, how can he target Dan? If he vetoes Frank/Jenn and puts up Dan, the other one goes home (3-1, Joe, Shane, Danielle vote Jenn/Frank, and Frank/Jenn vote for whichever isn’t on the block). If his nominations were Frank/Joe or Jenn/Joe (<– Which is what it should have been), then maybe the idea that he's still got his sights on Dan would make some sense. Even if he was targeting Dan, guess what, Jenn/Joe is STILL the best nomination to make. It still guarantees that the veto winner would use the veto (since Dan and Danielle would be throwing the comp to not get the blood on their hands for betraying Frank), and you just veto Jenn with Dan, and Jenn/Frank/Ian(tie vote) vote Dan out.
Mike,
But it’s still doesn’t make much sense for Ian to go after Dan right now, because of the retalitation that is likely.
If Ian goes against Dan (and gets him out), then he’s rolling with Frank/Jenn. ONLY that is IDIOTIC, because only Jenn would be completing in the next HOH competition.
Shane/Danielle/Joe vs Jenn in the HOH competition would NOT be good for Ian. Ian would likely be nominated by Shane/Danielle/Joe along with Frank.
I think Ian is clearly looking towards next week, and why he’s good with “reforming” the Quack Pack, because the alternative is pretty much a dead end for him game wise.
Ok, now I’m a bit confused. What exactly is your argument? I didn’t say Ian was going after Dan in my initial post, you brought it up and I just explained why Jenn/Joe was a better path even if he was targeting Dan (my post was predicated on him targeting Frank, like he did, just in a more effective way, you’re the only one that mentioned targeting Dan). What I said in my post you replied to was that nominating Jenn and Joe with the intent to backdoor Frank was a better move for Ian, which the analysis pretty clearly illustrates why that is the case. He would still be with the Quack Pack whether he nominated Jenn/Joe or Jenn/Frank, nothing else changes other than it being a better way to get Frank out (the 25% chance he doesn’t play the veto) and a better contingency if Frank wins the veto (because he didn’t nominate Frank).
After looking at the numbers I don’t think he’s going after Dan.
My thoughts on backdooring at this point are that the chances that Frank doesn’t play in the veto are incredibly slim.
The odds are actually less than 1 in 4, since the “Houseguest choice” of Jenn would be Frank.
It all depends on the order in which they choose from the bag (I believe that the HOH goes last):
1) Frank chooses 1 in 5 (4 players plus Houseguest choice)
2) Jenn chooses 2 in 4 (3 players plus Houseguest Choice)
3) Ian chooses 1 in 3 (2 players plus Houseguest choice)
My point is with those VERY slim odds.
Can Ian really be certain that things won’t change, and whoever wins the POV won’t start working with Frank (without Ian) and keep the nominations the same? Considering how Dan flipped all these idiots last week, I don’t think he can.
Sure chances are slim that occurs right now, but chances are slim that Frank wouldn’t play in the POV as well.
I just don’t see how that risk/reward works out, when it would eliminate one of the two floaters everyone would want to take to a final vote.
Well, two things. A, while HG choice does make the chances not exactly 25, because the HG choice is a positive for Ian and Joe (who now have a 1/5 chance to pull Frank rather than 1/4), it actually arguably makes the odds better than 1 in 4, so you’re still looking at approximately 25 free percentage points, you don’t leave them on the table. To say 25% is “very slim” in terms of statistical significance betrays a poor understanding of statistics. The odds of Frank playing in the veto are 80% if he’s not on the block, but the odds of him playing in the veto are 100% if he’s on the block. That’s the part that’s relevant. 25 free percentage points Ian is leaving on the table.
Here’s how the veto breaks down:
Dan – Will throw the competition because he doesn’t want blood on his hands.
Danielle – Will do what Dan tells her to do, which is to throw the comp.
Shane – Will do what Dan tells Danielle to tell him to do and either win and use it or throw the comp.
Joe – Will yell, and use the veto on himself.
Jenn – Will use the veto on herself.
Ian – Will use the veto on Joe and put up Frank.
Which player are you arguing will both win the veto and not use it, and what is their logic for doing so? “Considering how Dan flipped them” is not relevant, since Dan, the one person who might be able to do what you suggested already stated in the DR that he likes the Quack Pack better and wants Frank out. The chances of someone winning the veto and not using it with Frank on the block are, unlike the chances Frank doesn’t play in the veto, not statistically significant, because as you said, Dan wants to keep floaters like Joe and Jenn around, and Danielle wants what Dan wants, and Shane wants what Danielle tells him he wants (which is what Dan wants). Not to mention that the miniscule chance that someone wins the veto and refuses to use it (even though it’s in every player’s best interest to use it, because as you said, they want floaters for the end game) is easily outweighed for Ian by the net benefit of not having to have put Frank on the block again if Frank does pull another rabbit out of the hat and win the veto.
*Should be 75% vs. 80% there. I put 20% before thinking through your point about HG choice and realizing that it doesn’t lower the percentage due to being a net positive for Joe and Ian’s chances NOT to pull Frank which counteracts the increased chance for Jenn to pull Frank.
Mike,
All of your POV predictions are based on “absolutes” that you have no way of knowing what will actually happen.
Case in point: Prior to Dan’s stunt last week, it would have been an absolute that there was NO WAY that Jenn (in an alliance with Frank) would have used the POV to save Dan.
How you can now say for certain how each player will conduct themselves in the POV (throwing it or not), and how they will use the possible POV if they win it, is NOT possible.
I should fire up the spreadsheet and start calculating some numbers!
I wonder if Jenn would make the ultimate sacrifice and pull Frank off the block if she happens to win POV. Has that ever happened before? She has to realize that her chances of winning a jury vote are extremely remote unless she was against Joe.
If we can’t say that Dan will be throwing this POV if he thinks he’s safe, then we might as well just give up analyzing big brother, because at that point, nothing is true. The situation with Frank and Dan is completely different. A. I don’t think it was outside the realm of possibility to predict Dan would save himself last week. Could you predict it would be that theatrical? No, but I did not think for a moment that Dan was going home last week, because he’s that good at Big Brother (just like the many times it seemed like he was dead to rights the first time). Citing Dan’s move last week to prove anything is laughable, because it’s the exception proving the rule, not vice versa. It’s not indicative of any future moves, unless Dan finds himself in trouble again. B. In this circumstance, the person capable of doing a move like this is Dan, who it is clearly not in the best interest of to win the veto this week. Dan needs jury votes to win this game, and there’s no way he wins that veto, because it makes him a target again, and he just got away from being a target. If we can’t say that based on watching Dan play this game for almost 300 days, then what’s the point of discussing the show with any analytical mindset at all.
Yeah, it definitely has happened. The one I vividly remember offhand is Evel Dick pulling Daniele off the block when they were up together in BB8. I believe Brendon also took Rachel off when they up together last year as well. Another example along similar lines was someone electing not to use the veto on himself when he was against his friend on the block because he thought he was safe anyway and she would get voted out, and the HoH broke the tie vote and voted him out. It’s still considered one of the biggest mistakes in BB history.
Mike,
I guess we are just going to have to disagree.
Because again you are talking in absolutes on what people are going to do. And I just think that’s impossible to know for certain how people are going to act, when things in the house can change any moment.
Even if you have everything in the current landscape of the house figured out, can you really trust that the producers won’t throw a monkey wrench into the game again?
I’m not saying we can’t analyze what we think is going to happen, I just think you’ve blown this whole “Ian should have tried to backdoor Frank” thing way out of proprotion, considering again the very slim chance that attempting to backdoor him would have kept him out of the POV.
Again to me the risk vs the reward just doesn’t make sense to me at this point in the game.
Well for the sake of argument, I’ll concede to your entire point and go the other way, saying that the person that does win the veto doesn’t use it, even as unlikely as that is. The question then becomes how bad is that really for Ian? While you’re right, Shane, Dan, and Frank want the Jenns and Joes to stick around to the end, but is that really best for Ian? To me, Ian is much more akin to someone like Cirie during Survivor: Exile Island. Her plan, which was totally brilliant and revolutionary for the time, was to kill all the goats that Terry and Aras wanted to take, like Shane and Courtney, so that Cirie would be the best option (even though she would have beat both of them), and I think to an extent, the same is true of Ian if he goes against Dan or Shane at the end (obviously Frank beats anyone if he survives 6+ times on the block) so if for example, Shane wins the veto and keeps nominations the same, Jenn goes, and Ian is once again covered from all sides (and Ian’s chances of making final 2 increase).
(Also, you’re missing the point, it’s not strictly keeping Frank out of the PoV, it’s also about protecting yourself if he wins the veto (the chance for the straight backdoor is just a bonus). If Ian noms Jenn and Joe, and Frank wins the veto, Ian can tell Frank he kept his word and didn’t put him up, which makes Frank less inclined to go after him)
Mike,
I understand the possible token goodwill created by not putting up Frank. But the downside is far too great.
If Frank winning the veto and he’s not on the block, Frank’s protected even if he uses the veto.
Which is why the pre-funeral POV, the plan was for Ian to save Danielle, Brit to win POV and save Dan, and they would all be safe. Hence Frank’s “Ian if you use the veto, I put up Brit” threat.
Frank would pull down Jenn, and they would both be safe. Ian would have missed his chance to get Frank out, and also to weaken Frank by removing his seemingly only ally.
Then Joe would be on the block against either Dan/Danielle/Shane.
Again, the risk vs reward just doesn’t make sense if Ian is targeting Frank.
With regards to final 2s and 3s, Joe should be in everyone’s final 2/3. He’s woefully out of shape, so if you are part of the luck 3 in the end you immediately have a 50/50 shot of winning the final HOH comp, and thus a 50/50 shot of taking Joe to the final 2 and winning 500K.
All of this analysis is really interesting. I don’t pay enough attention to these shows to understand all the nitty gritty details and work out all the scenarios. You guys are reality show gods to me.
I really hope Frank wins the POV tonight.
Do you guys think that the producers would set up a contest that would favor Frank? Do they really manipulate the outcomes that much? I suspected they did that last year so that Rachel would win but since I hated her so much I figured anything that went her way was evidence of rigging.
The short answer is yes. The longer one is that since Allison Grodner took over in BB8, producer intervention for their favorites, aka Evel Dick (America’s Player basically strictly playing for Dick), Dan (not that he needed it), Jeff (the America’s vote Coup De Tat being the most blatant), and Rachel, Jordan, Jeff, and Brendon last season (see: Pandora’s Box couples reunion, or almost every comp being one Jeff, Rachel, or Brendon won on their previous seasons). You could say it’s coincidence, sure, but on every season since 8, they got one of their 2 preferred winners, 8 (Dick), 10 (Dan), 11 (Jeff or Jordan), 12 (Hayden), 13 (Jeff or Rachel).
That’s why most older BB fans tend to have primarily BB 7 and previous players in their top spots since the game was more authentic then whereas post BB8, it’s pretty much just Stein, Dan, Kevin, Hayden, and the Hoff (even though his DPOV play still gives me nightmares for how miserable it was, he did come up with the brigade idea) for me.
Allison Grodner’s basic thought process is that bad winners are a bad thing, which you Mulder, as a Survivor fan, should know is comical, since most of the best Survivor seasons had the ‘wrong’ person win the game (Rob C losing in Amazon, Fairplay losing in Pearl Islands, Russell losing in Samoa and Heroes vs. Villains, even Amanda losing in Micronesia… hell, if Grodner was running S1, Rudy might have beat Hatch and there probably wouldn’t even be Survivor anymore) If Grodner was running BB before BB8, there’s absolutely no way Boogie wins S7 (Will or Janelle), Maggie wins BB6 (Janelle), or Jun wins S4 (Erika *shudder*) and they are 3 of the five best ever.
Even this season, Frank already got positive intervention in his favor. You think if the vote was going against Joe on Reset night that they wouldn’t have voted? Please.
Not to mention that people often go into the diary room thinking one thing and come out thinking another 2 hours later.
Jobin: It certainly doesn’t if you overvalue the risk and undervalue the reward.
If Dan wins the Veto, and somehow i expect him too, this things tend to happen to make everything more dramatic, he should veto Jenn.. he can disguise it as a thank you to Jenn for vetoing him the previous week, which can semi justified it to Frank and to the Quack Pack. So he has everyone still on his pocket, including Jenn.. plus Ian puts up the Chef, and they still have the votes to get Frank out.
I was thinking the same thing. It would be a perfect move for Dan. If Jenn wins HOH, she won’t put him up. Danielle won’t do it (and has power over Shane so he won’t do it). Ian can’t play. If Joe wins (unlikely) he may be the only one that could put up Dan.
Can I ask why, you are helping to plot frank out the game? I hate the fact that everyone has made him this huge target in the house because his coach was mike boogie, can he relax one week. I am getting turned off of the show, i actually log on to read the recaps because the show has become so irritating, needless to say GO FRANK!!!
I believe Frank is being targeted because he’s a nice guy that everyone likes and will win a jury vote. It’s not a slight against Boogie and besides that’s a moot point now anyway.
