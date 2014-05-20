‘Big Hero 6’: Check out the first images from Disney’s animated Marvel adaptation

05.20.14

(CBR) Ahead of Thursday's trailer, Disney has released stills featuring characters from its first Marvel Comics-based animated feature, “Big Hero 6.” The images show Hiro Hamada and his robot Baymax, giving a taste of the mechanized character's shape changing abilities.

Directed by Don Hall and Chris Williams, “Big Hero 6” is based on the Marvel Comics superhero team of the same name. The film centers in on robotics prodigy Hiro Hamada and his robot friend Baymax as they join forces with a team of freshman crime fighters to save the futuristic city of San Fransokyo (a combination of San Francisco and Tokyo) from a criminal plot. The film debuts November 7.

