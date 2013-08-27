Big Question: What unfinished film do you wish had happened?

As you read this, I am enjoying a week-long globe-trotting vacation with my family. Toshi and Allen and I are going to see how long it takes us to climb every one of the Great Pyramids this afternoon.
While we enjoy that, I’d like to share the second of five special vacation articles, where I’ve reached out to a wide array of people I know to answer a different question every day. I sent out the five questions as part of one big e-mail last week, and I asked people to send me as many of the five responses as they felt like. Some people did one, some people did a few, and several people answered all five.
I would love to hear your responses to these questions as well. When I get back to Los Angeles next weekend, I’m excited to dig in and read all the answers you guys leave, and I hope you end up enjoying this week’s articles in the meantime.
TUESDAY
Movie history is littered with hundreds of amazing “What If?” scenarios. This year’s documentary “Jodorowsky’s Dune” does a great job of laying out what might have been if that movie had actually made it to the screen. If you could go back in time and make any film that stalled out in development actually happen instead, what film would it be?
JUDD APATOW (co-writer, “Celtic Pride”)
I wrote a movie for Adam Sandler a long time ago with Nick Stoller. We wrote a part for Mel Brooks. He would have played Adam’s grandfather. I wanted those two to play family. I still do.
Judd, if you ever work with Mel Brooks, I am getting a cot installed on the set, and I’m watching every single second of what happens. Fair warning.
JASON FLEMYNG (actor, “Stardust” )
It was a film called “Rainbow Warrior” about the people who started GREENPEACE. We started the first week, I loved the script, I had just started making films, must have been 1980ish. I remember Rutger Hauer was there, and I loved him. They had a life-size animatronic whale, and the REAL Rainbow Warrior. The “Sea Shepard Society” had decided NOT to go to Canada that winter to save the seals from being clubbed to death to make this film, so although I was devastated to be sent home from Amsterdam, I wasn’t as upset as the seals were.
I remember when this was in development. Didn’t realize you guys made it that far into production. I’m curious if the passage of time has made it more or less likely we ever see them try to make this one again.
PAUL MALMONT (novelist, “Jack London In Paradise”)
I”d have been first in line to see Sergio Leone”s “Stalingrad” with Robert DeNiro. And, of course, I still hope to someday see Martin Scorsese”s production of “The Chinatown Death Cloud Peril,” not that he”s ever heard of it. Nonetheless, there are three movies I would love to see but have come to terms with the fact that I probably never will. The first would be the occasionally-rumored bona-fide sequel to “Twin Peaks” that really ties up everything. Next would be “Buckaroo Banzai Against the World Crime League,” or any new “Buckaroo Banzai” movie for that matter. But no reboots, please. Banzai is and will always only be Peter Weller. The final movie that I want to see more than anything and remains perhaps the biggest movie tease of all time: “Ghostbusters 3.” I don”t care if they”re all in wheelchairs by the time this gets done. I want to see it. Get it together, guys. It”s not just for me now. It”s for my kids.
I’m of mixed mind about a “Ghostbusters 3.” On the one hand, I feel like the moment for them to do this again may have passed, but on the other hand, there’s an actual line of dialogue in the first film that clearly points to the way they could extend “Ghostbusters” beyond the cast of that first film. I would absolutely go see it if they released it, but I worry about them missing the mark. And believe me, Paul, you are not the only one who mentioned “Buckaroo Banzai,” and if wishes were enough to do the trick, we’d all be sitting in the theater watching “World Crime League” right now.
ROY LEE (producer, “The Ring”)
David Fincher directing The Sky is Falling by Eric Singer.
Great call. This was a notorious script when it sold in 1995, and it’s been crazy to watch Eric Singer struggle to build a career considering how many people were fans of the script. For those unfamiliar, it is a crazy, mega-violent, profane piece of work about two priests who go on an insane rampage of drugs, robbery, murder, and rape, all because they were part of an archaeological dig where they found definitive proof that God does not exist, pushing them off the deep end. During their spree of mayhem, they have this proof with them in an orange fanny pack, and another man, aware of what they found, hires a hit man to track the priests down, kill them, and then take that orange fanny pack somewhere it will never be found. The script was packed with bizarre imagery and characters so twisted that it’s little wonder New Line finally just gave up. For a time, this looked like it was going to be Fincher’s follow-up to “Se7en,” and if it had happened, I have no doubt it would have felt truly apocalyptic.
GERRY DUGGAN (writer, “The Infinite Horizon”)
I’d wave a magic wand over “The Trade,” written by David Mandel. Dave and I co-wrote a screenplay this year, so I freely admit that I’m biased, but Dave’s script is really wonderful. It’s based on the true story of two New York Yankee pitchers that swapped wives in the 1970s. Their deal didn’t just include the wives – there were kids involved. And a dog. And a car, I think. In less capable hands it could have been a one-note affair, but as written “The Trade” is well-structured, really funny and it has a lot of heart. For a brief moment in time there was every indication that it was going to be produced, and there were even rumors that Affleck and Damon wanted to play Kekich and Peterson. Warner Bros still has the rights, I hope they make it. It would be one of your favorite comedies, and one of your favorite baseball movies.
I like that we’re seeing a mix here of projects people are close to and projects they’ve only heard of. I think both are equally interesting.
PAUL SCHEER (actor, “Human Giant”)
I would have loved to see Shane Black’s “Lethal Weapon 3” – I remember reading a synopsis of it and it sounded it so much better than what they actually did. Also I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Tim Burton’s “Superman Lives.”
I wish they’d made “Superman Lives.” I think it would have been a train crash and probably would have resulted in massive firings at Warner Bros, but it would also be one of those terrible films that I would watch once every few years just to verify that I didn’t dream it.
DAVID LOWERY (editor, “Upstream Color”)
The Coen Brothers adaptation of “To The White Sea” should have happened. It was the perfect approach from the perfect filmmakers, with the perfect lead actor. I have the script, but have only read the first 20 pages of it out of some strange hope that maybe someday I’ll get to see the movie. The first line, describing a speck resolving itself into a bird against the sky, has stuck with me in a way few sentences have. I feel like they scratched this itch to some extent with “No Country For Old Men”; after all, James Dickey and Cormac McCarthy are not dissimilar in their literary renderings of men and nature.
Yes. This, this, a thousand times this. “To The White Sea” is an amazing novel that seems like it would be impossible to translate to film, but the script that was written by David Webb Peoples, Janet Peoples, and Joel & Ethan Coen is one of the finest examples of screenwriting I’ve ready in my 43 years on this planet. I mourn that film like would mourn a departed family member. I feel like we really lost out when this didn’t happen.
DAVID MANDEL (writer, “Road Trip”)
Billy Wilder talked about an idea he had in the 60s for a reunion of the Marx Brothers with them at the United Nations during the cold war– Krushchev banging his shoe etc. I guess the brothers were too old at that point, but it would have been amazing.
The stories about this one are amazing. It began with Wilder living in New York near the United Nations at the height of the cold war, and he developed a 40-page treatment with his frequent co-writer, I.A.L. Diamond. They actually made a deal to make the film and even announced the start of production in November of 1960. My guess is that they would have beaten “Dr. Strangelove” to the punch in some regards, but it also sounds like they were going to try some genuinely edgy material, with the Marx Brothers playing robbers who took advantage of a UN crisis to rob Tiffany’s. By far, the sequence that sounded like a classic Marx Bros. bit most was supposed to feature Harpo making an address to the entire body of the UN without ever uttering a word. Unfortunately, both Chico and Harpo were unwell by this point, and Harpo’s heart attack followed quickly by Chico’s death ended any dreams that Wilder had for the film.
SIMON KINBERG (producer, “Elysium”)
Bertolucci’s “Red Harvest.” One of my favorite books of all time, and one of my favorite filmmakers.
Awesome pick. If you’re unfamiliar with the Hammet novel, it should seem familiar to anyone who loves “Yojimbo,” “Miller’s Crossing,” or “A Fistful Of Dollars.” Bertolucci almost got his version made in the early ’70s, and both Clint Eastwood and Jack Nicholson were seriously considered before the project eventually fell apart in the early ’80s, and Bertolucci has referred to this as one of the biggest regrets of his career.
ALBERT PYUN (director, “Mean Guns”)
My greatest regrets were not getting to make “The Overkillers” by David Goyer with Steven Seagal, Sylvester Stallone and Zhang Ziyi in 2001, and “Alcatraz” by Robert Rodat with Chuck Norris and Wesley Snipes for Avi, and a remake of “Johnny Guitar” with John Travolta. I gave them my all but was not as biz smart as I am now (relative term).
I would love to know more about all three of these.
DAVID HAYTER (screenwriter, “X-Men”)
I’d love to have seen Kubrick’s “Napoleon,” Terry Gilliam’s “Don Quixote,” Jim Cameron’s “Spider-Man.” And I’d have particularly loved to have seen Bryan Singer/David Hayter’s “X-Men 3.”
I’m with you on the Kubrick and the Gilliam, but I am very, very, very glad Jim Cameron never shot his “Spider-Man,” because as brilliant as Cameron is, that treatment he wrote just plain missed the point of the character, and featured some sequences that I think would have been truly disastrous.
MARK DUPLASS (writer/director, “The Puffy Chair”)
RICHARD LINKLATER ALMOST MADE A MOVIE OF “FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS.” THAT WOULD HAVE BEEN EPIC FOR ME.
That would have been one seriously Austin-centric movie.
SCOTT DERRICKSON (director, “Sinister”)
1. Kubrick’s “Napoleon” 2. Welles’ “Heart Of Darkness” 3. Kurosawa’s “Masque Of The Red Death” 4. Coppola’s “Megalopolis” 5. Lynch’s “Ronnie Rocket”.
I know about all of these except for the Kurosawa, and that sounds FASCINATING.
DEREK HAAS (screenwriter, “Wanted”)
I would go back in time and make the Tom Selleck version of “Raiders” just to see what would’ve happened. I mean, I’d still make Spielberg shoot it. I wouldn’t change anything other than Tom in, Harrison out. Would it have been good? Would Harrison Ford’s career be any less? He was already Han Solo, for Chris’sakes.
I think it’s a fair question. And while Ford was already Han Solo, there’s a chance that without Indy, Ford would have only been Han Solo. It’s not like “The Frisco Kid” and “Force Ten From Navarone” were setting the world on fire between those first two “Star Wars” films. Ford could easily have ended up boxed in by the iconic character, and never really allowed to stretch beyond that.
KEITH CALDER (producer, “You’re Next”)
The Terry Gilliam version of GOOD OMENS.
Some sort of film version of “Good Omens” seems inevitable to me. There’s no way this thing goes unfilmed forever, is there?
GEOFF LATULIPPE (screenwriter, “Going The Distance”)
This one’s a tie for me. As a massive Kubrick fan, I would have LOVED to have seen what he did with “Napoleon,” even though I have little interest in Napoleon himself. You just know it would have been awesome.
The other would be Orson Welles’s “The Little Prince,” which would have been a mix of animation and live action, and oh my fucking God can you even imagine a half-animated movie from Orson Fucking Welles.
I had no idea that was even a possibility. I think that could have been another of those movies that started to shift the notion of what animation could be, and any film that could have helped with that is a film I wish had been made.
JENSEN KARP (owner, Gallery1988, JASH, Tyson/Givens Marketing)
It’s a movie that’s still on the table for me, but I guess now it’s tossed around as a TV show more frequently, but I can’t wait for any form that “Preacher” takes on. It’s my favorite comic book of all-time, and I genuinely look forward to complaining about how they make it into media.
I didn’t read “Preacher” until earlier this year, when I read the entire series cover to cover. I am now convinced that this is going to remain one of the great unrealized properties. Anything too faithful to the book is going to freak a studio out, and anything too different isn’t going to make sense as a movie. It’s one of those stories that was told the right way, in the right media, and should be left alone.
SCOTT FRANK (writer/director, “A Walk Among The Tombstones”)
“La Brava.” Scorcese was going to make it a million years ago with Dustin Hoffman for the infamous Canon Group. When Canon took out an ad in the Trades “Welcoming Dustin Hoffman to the Canon Family,” Dustin blew. “Get Shorty” was partly based on that experience.
I’ll bet you could write an entire book just about films that were killed in one way or another by Dustin Hoffman and Warren Beatty during “development.”
TRAVIS STEVENS (producer, “Big Ass Spider”)
TIE: John Milius’ “King Conan: Crown Of Iron.” But only if I could get it made in the ’80s when all the talent’s eccentricities were attributes and not liabilities. And W.D. Richter’s Buckaroo Banzai sequel, “World Crime League.” Which I would commit major crimes to finance, even today.
DAVID PRIOR (DVD producer, “Zodiac”)
If I gave you the first answer that came to mind, I’d start violently sobbing. And everyone else is already going to say Kubrick’s “Napoleon.” So on reflection, I guess I would have to say one of any number of Orson Welles’ unfinished projects. It would be hard not to choose his stalled “King Lear.” But with “Heart of Darkness” and “Dead Calm” in the mix, it’s tough to settle on one. So I’ll take ’em all.
I have a pretty good feeling I know what movie you’re referring to in that first sentence, and I agree. That line-up of directors, all the bells and whistles available to artists now, and the commercial clout to get a truly edgy R-rated big budget anthology off the ground? Could have been beautiful, man. And Orson Welles made a whole career out of “almost,” which is heartbreaking.
DOUG TENNAPEL (writer/artist, “Cardboard”)
I would make one of my own failed graphic novel movie productions like “Creature Tech” or “Tommysaurus Rex”! They still need to get made, and if any Hollywood people are reading this who can pony up the 1.7 million those premises have against them you ought to go for it. You”d be a legend.
I understand why studios keep optioning the rights to the books that Tennapel writes and publishes, but I don’t understand why none of them have happened yet.
LUCKY MCKEE (writer/director, “All Cheerleaders Die”)
I don’t know if they are actually going to make it, they might be. But that would have to be “The Deep Blue Goodby.” I am afraid if it ever gets made they are gonna fuck it up worse than “Jack Reacher.”
I’ve read a few drafts of the latest attempt to turn Travis McGee into a modern film franchise, and I have to say, Lucky, I have every single finger and toe of mine crossed that they don’t do it. “Wrong” is an understatement.
For me personally, I think Disney’s animated “Princess Of Mars” back before he made “Snow White” is the one that I would spend my wish making real, because I think we’d have a totally different film industry today, and animation would not be thought of as a child’s art form now.
What I hope this does, more than anything, is spur you to share your picks. I still feel like out of the literally millions of you who read our site every month, we only ever hear from a small percentage of you, and I would love to change that.
I’ve never read the script or anything, but just the idea of Joe Dante’s Termite Terrace movie makes it the one I most lament not getting to see.
I had never heard of this, but now I desperately want to see it.
Right? Especially when it sounds from interviews like Warners opted against it in favor of Space Jam.
“Sebastian Haff will return in: Bubba Nosferatu: Curse of the She-Vampires”
Well, okay, I’ll drop a comment. I’d cheat and wish for every movie Terry Gilliam hasn’t made yet, especially Don Quixote.
The Verhoeven/Arnold CRUSADE. I have such a man crush on this script and I think it can still be done with one of the many suitable Arnold replacements.
I only recently got my hands on that script and it is phenomenal.
But I would cast a much stronger actor than Arnold, to be honest.
Guillermo del Toro’s At the Mountains of Madness. I think I will die of anticipation if that thing ever gets made.
Totally forgot about this! I 100% agree with you
Jordowsky’s Dune
A Burton directed third Batman movie. His version feels incomplete without a third film to see how further along he would’ve expanded the world he created.
Hell YES. Batman Returns is one of the riskiest, craziest, most unfairly maligned superhero sequels of all time, and I would have loved to have seen how Burton continued to expand his universe. Instead, we got a “safe” Joel Schumacher reboot filled with rippling, muscular torsos.
Lately I’ve been really bummed that George Miller never got to finish Justice League. Every thing I’ve heard about it just seems so fascinating and it seemed like it could have been a whole lot of fun and just plain awesome. That’s the one movie I will always wish got made.
I remember a few years ago there were rumors that Quentin Tarantino was going to make a FRIDAY THE 13TH movie. I’d love to see that. Can you shed any light on this, Drew?
Quentin has been attached to a ton of different projects
40 Lashes Minus 1 – the Elmore Leonard script
Modesty Blaise
Luke Cage
one of the Bond films
Kill Bill 3
Killer Crow
John Brown (American Abolitionist) film
Berlin Game – based on spy book by Len Deighton
Vega Brothers – Pulp/Res Dogs prequel
Man from Uncle
Like a lot of big name filmmakers – he has a lot of pies in the oven but seems to serve very few of them up
At the Mountains of Madness
David Lynch on Star Wars
And whatever Fabian Bielinsky (Argentina director), the director from Nueve Reinas was prepping before he passed, or what could have been. His second and last film El Aura is impressive.
A few come to mind:
From George A. Romero, his takes on RESIDENT EVIL and THE MUMMY would have been interesting to see. I’m not going to make any claims that they would be any good, but they would have been fascinating at the very least.
While I am happy with the way history worked out, I have to admit that reading about Leonard Nimoy’s proposed DOCTOR WHO film (which they were aiming to have Pierce Brosnan star in) would have been fascinating to see.
Last, but not least, that proposed DAZZLER film to be made at the height of the disco era would have been awful most likely, but from the “I can’t believe this exists” perspective, truly amazing.
I may be mis-remembering here, but wasnl;t Romero’s MUMMY movie written by Clive Barker?
Or maybe I’m just confusing it with a separate Clive Barker MUMMY movie that he tried to get set up.
I seem to remember Clive wrote SOMETHING for Romero during his wilderness years between THE DARK HALF and BRUISER.
Speaking of Romero, his big-screen version of Stephen King’s The Stand circa the mid-80’s would have been something to see. Even if he had to cut the novel down to two hours, it would have been a lot grittier and more compelling than the sanitized ABC miniseries we got in the 90’s.
Romero may have done the impossible by condensing thast book into a two-hour movie, but it’s still just way too compromised on character to do justice to King’s masterpiece.
And the mini-series cops a lot of flack but I do believe that if they had gotten a really good actress to play Frannie (instead of that slaw-jawed plank Molly Ringwald) it could have been a lot better.
I personally don’t think they’ll ever find a better Stu Redman than Gary Sinise.
I’d be happy with just about anything on this list, but I remember reading way back about production notes and sketches that had been found from the 1930’s or 1940’s for a Conan movie. Or maybe it was a hoax, like that Orson Welles “Batman” thing. If it was, I never heard about it, and I would LOVE to have seen it. Imagining a Conan film made back in that time gave me visions of King Kong and Weissmuller’s Tarzan. *drool*…
Orson Welles’ Batman. I’m shocked this wasn’t mentioned by anyone in the article, especially since many folks mentioned other unfinished Welles films. The idea of Welles directing himself as Bruce Wayne in the golden age era of the character…I don’t want to think about it. It’s too awesome.
And for that matter, I would choose The Magnificent Ambersons…I hope against hope that someone finds the original edit in in a vault, or their great uncle’s attic.
The Welles’ Batman project was a prank. I believe it was Mark Millar who put it together.
Well, now I’m crushed for multiple reasons. If I recall, the story hit about 10 years ago, and I read about it on some trusted sites. I believe it hit in the fall, so none of my April 1st alarm bells were going off.
Curse you, internet!
Colombo’s Last Case.
I would love to see works by the greats who were sidelined, particularly Buster Keaton and Orson Welles.
Kubrick’s Napoleon. Frankly, anything that Kubrick wanted to make but didn’t get around to.
Greg Pruss’ adaptation of Passengers, directed by David Fincher.
Your review from 13-years ago still remains one of my favorite pieces you’ve ever written: [www.aintitcool.com]
SCARLET FRIDAY was a proposed 1960s AIP adaptation of Lovecraft’s “The Dunwich Horror” that was to be directed by Mario Bava and starring Boris Karloff and Christopher Lee. But all three men considered the script subpar and the deal went south. Eventually, AIP made their version starring Dean Stockwell. But I would love to have seen a Bava version with Lee as Professor Armitage, Karloff as “Wizard” Whateley… and Richard Kiel as Wilber Whateley.
That is the one for me too. The “Passengers” screenplay (and Drew’s review of it) is Internet History.
A couple things I remember being excited about but never coming to fruition are:
David Goyer’s Super Max which put Green Arrow behind bars at a super max prison for villains forcing him to join forces with them in order to escape.
David Fincher’s Mission: Impossible 3 which dealt with organ harvesters in Africa or something, I think. I just think it would have been cool to see his take on MI
The Coen Brother’s version of The Yiddish Policemen’s Union is something I remember being really excited about. It was supposed to be their follow up to A Serious Man. Chabon and Coen seemed like a match made in heaven.
I was just thinking about The Yiddish Policemen’s Union! I wonder if that’s still in development.
I don’t know… I’ve read The Yiddish Policemen’s Union and was terribley disappointed by it. Michael Chabon used to be my favorite writer– still love his early short stuff, and everything up through Kavalier & Clay. But after that, and perhaps as a result of the awards and notoriety that came with it, Chabon’s writing has fallen off of a cliff. Rather than writing a good story, his writing has become the equivalent of someone too in love with the sound of his own voice. He desperately needs an editor, and he desperately needs to realize that not every navel-gazing, increasingly flowery sentence construction is the most brilliant thing he’s ever done. And the Coens? I’m also a much bigger fan of 80’s Coens versus contemporary Coens, and The Yiddish Policemen’s Union seems exactly the sort of thing that play to current weaknesses and result in the worst of both worlds.
The Darabont draft of “Crystal Skull”. Not perfect, but so much better than what we got.
Oh, God, yes!!
I hated Darabont’s snake scene and the middle act dragged, but everything else was so unfathomably superior to what we got it’s criminal.
If you didn’t already hate George Lucas for the prequels, reading that script and putting it up against what we got would boil your blood.
Baz Luhrman + Leo DiCaprio = Alexander the Great!
Also, I heard a rumor once that he was gonna direct Silver Surfer, can you imagine the visual mandrake for that one?!
*mindrape
Seconding the Luhrman/DiCaprio Alexander. It’s a shame that Oliver Stone, who I feel is usually a filmmaker of immense talents, beat them to the punch with such a dull movie.
And Visual Mandrake is a great name for a post-rock band, or a stylish art film/action thriller hybrid.
Terry Gilliam needs a whole article to himself, the poor bugger. The Defective Detective, Quixote, Good Omens, Watchmen, Gormenghast…
I’m sure I’m alone in thinking that the much-lauded Sam Hamm draft of WATCHMEN for Gilliam was appalling.
My pick for this topic would be Paul Greengrass’s WATCHMEN.
I really wish they had done a featurette about the aborted attempts at this movie, like they did with ALIEN 3.
I’d kill to see Greengrass’s ideas.
The version of “I AM LEGEND” that was supposed to star Arnold and was so incredibly much more bad ass than that limp dick shitsack with Will Smith in it.
That would have been awesome.
Also, could someone get a fucking clue and make “Sherlock Holmes and the Vengeance of Dracula” alfuckingready? Why this hasn’t happened is so far beyond me.
Agreed on I Am Legend. I think Will Smith would have been pretty solid in the original Mark Protosoveich script that Arnold was attached to.
I forgot about Sherlock Holmes and The Vengeance of Dracula. Would love to see it made.
Ridley Scott directing Arnold… wonderful madness!
Got to visit an FX house during pre-production. Saw the versions of the “mutants” (because Ridley said they ARE NOT VAMPIRES!) and they were VERY COOL! Urban tribal look…
David O Russell was making a film called Nailed that got shut down part way through production. He went on to direct The Fighter and Silver Linings Playbook.
James Caan had already departed because of creative differences. With turmoil like that and David O Russell’s filmography, how could you not want to see that film?
Matthew Vaughn’s Kick-Ass 2 and Matthew Vaughn’s X-Men Days of Future Past.
Because Kick-Ass 2, though while a good popcorn flick I had fun watching, can’t hold a candle to the original.
And Bryan Singer’s X-films are static, boring, and lacking any kind of fun, style, and grandeur that comes with the kinds of powers mutants have (outside of the Nightcrawler sequence in X2).
Vaughn’s First Class was so much better than either of Singer’s film that it like checkers vs chess.
With Vaughn as the director and visionary, we’d finally see Storm fly, we’d get Beast with his insane acrobatic fighting style, we’d get the most feral and fun Wolverine, and we’d get some true awesomeness out of Iceman complete with fully-iced body and ice bridges.
Even more than Storm flying, I want the REAL Bobby Drake on the screen. I want his awesome powers realized. So far, Singer’s then The Rat’s version of Iceman has been the most disappointing and limpest display of mutant powers on screen yet.
What *I* wanted to see was Bryan Singer’s X-Men 3. I still consider it criminal that Fox screwed the pooch by not simply waiting another year for Singer and James Marsden to be free to make it, instead rushing out their Ratnerized mess into theaters out of sheer spite. At least now we have Days Of Future Past as hopefully the “real” X-Men 3 we should have gotten seven years ago.
Joss Whedon’s Wonder Woman. Because he would have /killed/ it.
Aronofsky’s Wolverine. And Milius’ Conan: Crown of Iron.
Travis Beacham’s “A Killing on Carnival Row”, I be only read the beginning of his script but it is absolutely killer. I hold out some hope that he and GDT get to film it.
Also I thought the original draft of “Green Lantern” was much better than the piece of crap Martin Campbell gave us and Jon Spaiths’ “Alien Harvest” before it was the disappointment that was ” Prometheus. Oh and I must see “Superman Fly-By”. That one is for you Drew.
KILLING ON CARNIVAL ROW is an incredible piece of world-building, but the plot mechanics are the most generic noir.
Guillermo would render the world spectacularly, but I would see the same criticisms levelled at this as at PACIFIC RIM: stock, cliched characters asnd dull story.
Richard Lester’ s take on PRINCESS BRIDE, Sam Peckinpah’ s SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES, David Cronenberg’ s TOTAL RECALL,Billy Wilder’ s SCHINDLERS LIST, Gilliam’ s GOOD OMENS, DON QUIXOTE and DEFECTIVE DETECTIVE and GORMENGHAST, and Del Toros LEFT HAND OF DARKNESS, if anyone can point me to scripts for any of the above, I’d LOVE to read them!
Dude, I can help you with Cronenberg and Del Toro.
Post your email if the site is okay with that.
Richard Lester PRINCESS BRIDE, Peckinpah’s take on SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES, Cronenberg’s TOTAL RECALL, Del Toro’s LEFT HAND OF DARKNESS, Gilliam’s GOOD OMENS, GORMENGHAST,QUIXOTE and DEFECTIVE DETECTIVE.
Alright, I gotta plead ignorance. What is the movie that David Prior is talking about at first? You make allusing to it but never let the cat out of the bag. What movie would be so great that it would cause him to sob violently?
Haha, Drew does that a lot. He seems to get a kick out of dangling his Hollywood insider info just out of reach of us reader. To be fair, I would almost certainly do the same if I were in his shoes.
Drew, I don’t mean anything by this, I’m just kidding around. It comes from a place of affection, trust me.
I may be wrong, be I assumed they were referring to Fincher & Cameron’s proposed Heavy Metal movie.
That was my first thought too.
The easy one is Kubrick’s A.I. I like Spielberg’s film because he clearly wanted to be true to Kubrick’s vision and tone and made a film that is unlike many of his other films. But Kubrick with today’s effects? The mind boggles!
I’m not sure if something was ever planned before Lindsay Anderson passed away but I always wished there was a proper final chapter to the Mick Travis story. Although it’s often considered the third film in the “Mick Trilogy”, the character isn’t the center of Britannia Hospital. I guess the only one who could continue this is Malcolm McDowell himself.
So what movie is David Prior referencing? From your comments, it sounds like a Tales From the Crypt reboot– but I can’t imagine that would be someone’s passion project that the mention of it would bring them to tears.
Cameron’s Spider-Man missed the point of the character? No, it didn’t. Of course, it depends what treatment is actually being talked about here.
The horrible Dr.Octopus script that’s floating around out there is actually a fake, and was written for Canon films by Menahelm Golan, with Cameron’s name erroneously attached after the fact.
The other scriptment (admittedly a rough sketch and not fully fleshed out)is excellent, and far superior to anything that’s been offered up by Raimi or Webb so far. In fact, the first Raimi film takes sequences and shots outright from Cameron’s script.
Cameron’s take on Spider-Man would have been the definitive one and would have kicked off the whole superhero boom a decade earlier. We likely wouldn’t be suffering these forgettable reboots if it had been made, either.
“As you read this, I am enjoying a week-long globe-trotting vacation with my family. Toshi and Allen and I are going to see how long it takes us to climb every one of the Great Pyramids this afternoon.”
Egypt? Now? Where’s your next vacation spot, Syria?
David Cronenberg’s “Painkillers”. Oh yeah, and Cronenberg’s version of “Total Recall”.
Aside from “Buckaroo Banzai and the World Crime League”, I’m interested in what George Lucas had planned for his 9-movie “Star Wars” series back in 1978-ish. (If we had gotten 1 movie every 3 years, the 9th one would have come out in 2001.)
Kubrick should fo made A.I., but props to Speilberg for having the respect to make it.
The big one for me is Brad Bird’s THE SPIRIT that came *this* close to production in the mid-80s. Not only because of what the movie itself might have been, but for what its creation would have meant for the film industry. Bird would have cleaned out Disney’s roster of young Turks from the CalArts community (and probably some of the old guard as well). That means the entire early 90s renaissance of Disney Animation would have never happened. Heck, if Lasseter had gone in with Bird, it might have mean a world without Pixar. I think Bird’s THE SPIRIT is a truly monumental road-not-taken, and I wonder if the movie industry would be better or worse if it had come to be.
I would love to see Ralph Bakshi complete his vision of The Lord of the Rings. To me, Bakshi’s is the definitive film version. And hopefully, we would have gotten another classic Leonard Rosenman score to go with it…
Mike Myers Sprokets movie. Whatever happened to that? Did Myers clout drop after Love Guru?
I thought the Sprockets film fell through long before Love Guru was released.
Here goes:
Sin City 2
Joss whedon’s remake of Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Um, Sin City 2 (actually titled Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” has been shot and is being released in 2014…
For me it would have to be Brad Bird’s Ray Gunn which I still know virtually nothing about just because I suppose there’s still the potential that it could eventually get made.
Either that, or Indiana jJones and the City of the Gods, the draft of the 4th Indy film that Frank Darabont wrote. I’ve read the screenplay and while it isn’t perfect it would have made an awesome 4th Indy film that would have sent fans over the moon with joy. It was filled with action sequences that would have rivaled some of the series’ best, heart, humor, great nods to the past and it “got” Indy better than anything that hit the screen in Crystal Skull. Every time I finish watching the original trilogy I pull out the script and read it, pretending that its the real final chapter in the series.
Definitely Burton’s version of Batman Forever. Would have loved to see Keaton and Pfeiffer reprising their roles together – their chemistry is the best part of Batman Returns. Plus, you get Robin Williams to play the Riddler.
Leone’s Stalingrad with a bullet. As I’ve read – it was supposed to start with a single uncut shot leading from the chaos of the Russian rear, the hell of the crossing of the Volga, all the way to the ferocity of the front line combat, heaping one obscenity after another, depiciting the slow degradation of humanity. Make no mistake about it – even this American knows reality of WW2 was it was won and lost in that apocalyptic battle on the Volga.
Distant runner-ups, but still “woulda-been-amazing”:
Robert Richardson – James Ellroy’s White Jazz
Fincher – Passengers NOT Spaiht’s script
Verhoeven – Crusades with Ah-nold
Mel Gibson – Fahrenheit 451 – great as a director
Oliver Stone – His version of Planet of the Apes
Wachowskis – King Conan – Throne of Iron and Carnivore
Blomkamp – Halo *sigh*
Then the list of “no one has made it – why the hell not”
I woulda given my left nut to have seen Nick Nolte between 1992 or so and 2008 or so play the Caped Crusader in Dark Knight returns. Pitch perfect for that role.
An Alien vs Predator based on the comic – where marines are in basic training – young predators hunting released alien in coming-of-age ceremony – bloodshed ensues.
And there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t thank the Sweet Jesus, Holy Mohammad and the Great Cheese that the Beatles version of Lord of the Rings never got made.
Brooks and Sandler? Ugh. Mel deserves better than to go out like that… unless he gets to kick Sandler in the balls for all the crap comedies he’s given us. On camera. For real.
1. I remember reading somewhere that Tony Scott (allegedly) came close to directing a Tarantino-written Bond film. I have no idea if that was any more then a rumor, but I was always curious what the results would have looked like. And while we’re on the subject, I wish 80’s era Speilberg had been allowed to do a Bond film. But I’m perfectly fine to have Raiders instead.
2. I know purists are going to crucify me for this, because he planned to update the material – but I’d have liked to see Paul Greengrass do Watchmen.
3. And then Martin Scorsese (if I’m remembering correctly) was at one point trying to re-team with De Niro for a film about a mob hit-man who masqueraded as a house painter. The cast supposedly would have included Joe Pesci and Al Pacino.
I’m always a little puzzled why no one ever thought to put De Niro and Pacino in the primes together in some NYC-based comedy.
I’ve often fantasized about a film where they play brothers who are garbagemen who happen upon some mob money and a body. For me Pacino would play the Lenny character to De Niro’s George.
Phew! I’ve got a bunch, so bear with me.
LAST VOYAGE OF THE DEMETER – Imagine ALIEN but set on an 18th century ship. And instead of a xenomorph it’s Dracula. Last I heard David Slade was doing this, with Ben Kingsley and Noomi Rapace. I loved this script.
MIXTAPE – A beautiful, delicate script that had Chloe Moretz attached back when she was still a wee lass. I still hope that an independent and unsentimental version of this gets made, rather than a sappy, cloying studio version that would be unwatchable.
THE GIRL WITH THE RED RIDING HOOD – This got made as the TWILIGHT-baiting RED RIDING HOOD, but the script was just crying out for Neil Jordan to do a much harsher, less sappy version. When I first read the script my thought was: “If this gets into the wrong hands they’ll try and make it TWILIGHT…” And that’s exactly what happened.
NOTTINGHAM – Until Russell Crowe’s ego ruined this very cool script and turned it into Ridley Scott’s ROBIN HOOD the movie was about the titular Sheriff investigating the murders of several members of the aristocracy. The clues initially lead him to the bandit Robin Hood, but it doesn’t quite add up.
Joe Carnahan’s A WALK AMONG THE TOMBSTONES – Carnahan has probably more great unmade scripts than any direcgtor I can think of. This was supposed to star Harrison Ford as Lawrence Block’s legendary private eye Matthew Scudder. But apparently Ford got cold feet and robbed himself of probably one of the most iconic roles of his career.
CONAN 2: A WITCH SHALL BE BORN – The saddest part of Marcus Nispel’s stupid, infantile CONAN movie bombing was that they already had a script ready to go for a sequel.
And it was damn good!! As the title suggests, it was actually based on one of Howard’s stories and would have made a great first movie, if Hollywood idiocy didn’t insist on origin stories for every movie. But now we’ll never see it.
EVERLY – I have no idea if this movie is still on the cards. A few years ago co-writer and director Joe Lynch had signed Kate Hudson to star in this minimalist mega-violent bullet-fest. Set in a single apartment, a young woman has to fend off wave after wave of assassins sent to kill her by her former boyfriend, a Yakuza boss.
At this stage I’m guessing that it’s not going ahead. Which is a shame, as it had truly ingenious set-pieces.
GLADIATOR 2 – Nick Cave wrote a truly bonkers sequel to Ridley Scott’s smash hit. The concept of Maximus waking up in the afterlife and being sent back to earth to kill Jesus.
Apparently Crowe’s response to the script was a blunt: “Nah. Don’t like it, mate…”
That’s just a few off the top of my head.
Another cool Arnold script never made is With Wings of Eagles, about a German commando during WW2 who disobeys orders to executive American POWs and instead matches them to freedom. It’s an entertaining script floating around out there on the interweb if you are interested.
Oooo, “Nottingham” is a good one…that would have at least been a novel take on the whole Robin Hood myth, instead of Scott’s baffling final take of making a “before the legend” origin story…with two leading actors (Russell Crowe and Cate Blanchette) both in their forties. It still kills me how BLAND the finished movie is, despite all of the talent in front of and behind the camera.
That’s cool that EVERLY is shooting. I just figured that since Lynch got caught up in Adam Greens TV show he had dropped the project.
If nothing else, the only thing ion earth that could get me excited about seeing a Kate Hudson movie is that script and that director.
And I still think it will make it to cinemas before KNIGHTS OF BADASSDOM.
– The Godfather Part III (with Robert Duvall back as Tom Hagen)
– King Conan: Crown of Iron, of course, but really Milius’ intended Conan trilogy.
– Lethal Weapon 2 with Shane Black’s original script. I saw LW3 recently and I wish Riggs had died in the previous movie.
– Kubrick’s Napoleon
– Game of Death. If Bruce Lee had survived, I think this would’ve been great.
So many, But I’ll limit myself to 2:
A Topiary (Shane Carruth). I’ve been digging into all the interviews and podcasts that Carruth has done recently while he was supporting ‘Upstream Color’ and every mention of this project sounds strange and beautiful. We simply need more Shane Carruth films in the world anyway.
The other is the perpetually in development Hyperion (Dan Simmons). What a rich, adult bit of Sci-Fi world building. And the Shrike? What an amazing creature. I would love to have seen what Martin Scorsese would have done with a full on Sci-Fi flick. He ‘s not played in that type of world yet, but thematically speaking, Hyperion would have fit comfortably and easily into his filmography. It just would’ve happened to have a 4-armed, spike and razor covered, time-bending, robot-killer-from-the-future in it.
Yes to A Topiary, he basically did Upstream Color because he couldn’t figure out how to make A Topiary work so not all was lost. But I’d be surprised if he ever came back to it. Everything he wanted to do was too big for the kind of micro budget he strives for.
Did you know that the effects that the girl is working on at her job in the beginning of Upstream Color are from A Topiary work?
I’ve read that Ralph Bakshi and John K planned on doing an animated feature called Bobby’s girl. This would have been a film that would have parodied popular teen films. Its a shame that it never happened. I did hear somewhere that there was consideration of bringing back the project in 2003. But nothing came out of it.
Brad Bird’s The Spirit would have been a much MUCH better movie over the lackluster performance that Frank Miller gave us.
I would have loved to have seen the Cameron scripted Ridley directed Alien movie that Rothman dumped and figured what we all really wanted was Alien vs Predator
I went to a Terry Gilliam Q&A at the BFI a few years back and he talked about GOOD OMENS. If I remember correctly, he had the rights, a script, Robin Williams and Johnny Depp attached as the angels/leads, and the financiers turned around and said Depp and Williams were not viable as leads. Egads.
And another one. Any fans of British comedians THE GOODIES? They were colleagues of Monty Python. They apparently were approached by Spielberg directing a GOODIES feature. I went to a Q&A, and they were talking about a script that was their style of surreal comedy with a Howard Hughes type character and the usual world spanning adventure. Then 1942 happened, and Spielberg got out of comedy. Imagine a Python-esque big screen comedy by Spielberg.