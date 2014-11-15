Bill Cosby stops speaking when NPR asked about rape allegations

#The Wire #Bill Cosby #American Horror Story
11.15.14 4 years ago

Bill Cosby stops speaking when NPR asked about rape allegations
When “Weekend Edition”s” Scott Simon brought up the allegations in an interview taped last week but aired this morning, he was met with silence. “This question gives me no pleasure, Mr. Cosby, but there have been serious allegations raised about you in recent days,” Simon asked. To which, according to Simon, Cosby responded by shaking his head no.

Glen A. Larson dies — creator of “Knight Rider,” “Battlestar Galactica,” “Magnum P.I.”
Larson, 77, also created “The Fall Guy” and “Quincy M.E.” Larson died Friday night of esophageal cancer at UCLA Medical Center.

A script for a very important “American Horror Story: Freak Show” scene was stolen
According to TMZ, the one-page script has been shopped around to various media outlets.

“The Wire”s” David Simon loved this “Comeback” clip “so hard”
Watch Valerie Cherish react to seeing a poster for “The Wire” hanging up in HBO's offices.

TOPICS#The Wire#Bill Cosby#American Horror Story
TAGSAMERICAN HORROR STORYBILL COSBYGlen A LarsonThe Wire

