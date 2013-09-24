Bill Hader just found out that Ben Affleck is playing Batman

09.24.13 5 years ago

When Ben Affleck was cast as Batman last month, the news sent shockwaves around the internet the likes of which we hadn’t seen since Beyonce got a haircut, all of which happens to be a terribly depressing statement on our society. It’s also a fact that former “SNL” star Bill Hader remained blissfully ignorant of until just a couple days ago, when he sat down with Global Grind at the “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2” junket and had his entire world changed forever (at the 3:15 mark, specifically). Other things Bill Hader did not know about before attending the “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2” junket: 1) Miley Cyrus’s twerking incident at the VMAs; 2) twerking.

