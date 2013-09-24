Bill Hader just found out that Ben Affleck is playing Batman

When Ben Affleck was cast as Batman last month, the news sent shockwaves around the internet the likes of which we hadn’t seen since Beyonce got a haircut, all of which happens to be a terribly depressing statement on our society. It’s also a fact that former “SNL” star Bill Hader remained blissfully ignorant of until just a couple days ago, when he sat down with Global Grind at the “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2” junket and had his entire world changed forever (at the 3:15 mark, specifically). Other things Bill Hader did not know about before attending the “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2” junket: 1) Miley Cyrus’s twerking incident at the VMAs; 2) twerking.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Follow RIOT on Twitter