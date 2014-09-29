Bill Hader on “SNL” newbie Pete Davidson: “I told Lorne Michaels about him”

Davidson, the breakout star of “SNL's” season premiere, has a small part in Hader and Amy Schumer”s movie “Trainwreck” from director Judd Apatow. “I told Lorne Michaels about him, said he was really funny,” says Hader. “And then they auditioned him for a piece, and Lorne called me to say Pete got the show. I was like, ‘Oh my God, that”s wonderful!”” Then, Hader says Michaels surprised him with a question: “And then he said, “Uh, also, do you want to host?” It was a total afterthought!” PLUS: See Davidson, Hader and Schumer together on the set of “Trainwreck.”

“The Simpsons” paid a brief tribute to Joan Rivers

Rivers was a last-minute addition to the season premiere, appearing in a mythical “Jewish Heaven.” Says exec producer Al Jean: “About a week after she passed away, I thought that it wouldn't be hard for us to just put her in, because she had done the show and we had the design” for the character. PLUS: Jean calls the Don Hertzfeldt couch gag “great commentary – and it wasn't intended this way after the marathon – on the longevity of the show and it comes at a perfect time.”

Demetri Martin joins “House of Lies”

The former Comedy Central star “Daily Show” contributor will play a maverick inventor and CEO. PLUS: “The Following”s” Valorie Curry is also joining “House of Lies.”

Kevin Jonas made a cameo on “Real Housewives of New Jersey” – as a contractor

When asked if he was a singer, Jonas replied: “That was my day job – now I”m doing this.”

Is “Breaking Bad” inspiring criminal behavior?

It seems like there have been quite a few criminal cases that are being called copycats of the former AMC series.

Meet “The Walking Dead” spinoff survivors

Here are the six main characters a “screwed up teenage son” and a “mostly level-headed teenage daughter.” PLUS: What are the big themes for “Walking Dead” Season 5?

Shannon Sharpe didn”t like “SNL” spoofing him in the cold open

“That was a horrible impression,” he says of Jay Pharoah impersonating him as a bumbling, confused imbecile.

Lena Dunham isn”t paying the opening acts on her book tour

Seven people were picked out of nearly 600 to warm up her audience for her book tour, which is raking in $304,000 (in addition to her $3.7 million book advance).

Jeff Probst is asking “Survivor” fans for some fresh “one liners” for Season 31

“I just want to freshen things up a bit!” he says.

Derek Jeter will be on “Finding Your Roots” on PBS

On Tuesday”s episode, the retired Yankee “confronts his ancestors' lives as slaves” with the help of Henry Louis Gates Jr.

“Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson: “I”m vegan-ish”

Anderson has dropped 47 pounds thanks in part to his plant-based diet.

CBS buys a comedy from “Big Bang Theory” star Melissa Rauch and her husband

Rauch and her husband, Winston, will co-write “If We're Not Married By 30.”

ESPN”s former “Bachelor” Jesse Palmer to host Food Network”s “Food Truck Face Off”

“This is obviously a completely different genre versus what I did in 2004,” jokes the former NFL player who was on “The Bachelor” 10 years ago. “There”s a lot of heat in this show – but it”s confined to the kitchen.”

Kate Walsh sues ex-managers who want some of her “Bad Judge” money

Her managers are demanding 10% of her salary, despite being fired more than a year ago.

“Dexter”s” Ice Truck Killer is headed to “Elementary”

Christian Camargo will play an ex from Lucy Liu”s past.