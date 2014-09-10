Bill Hader Opens Up About His Days at the Playboy Channel

Bill Hader's past in rowdy TV isn't limited to “Saturday Night Live.” Turns out he was well acquainted with the pay-cable side of late-night naughtiness too.

As Hader revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” he once worked in production on the Playboy Channel series “Night Calls.” Dudes would call in, articulate a sex fantasy about a bunch of in-house porn stars, and those porn stars would perform the request on air.

Yes, Bill Hader witnessed this. And his retelling of the experience was priceless. (Stay tuned later today for our interview with Hader and Kristen Wiig, who costar in the new movie “The Skeleton Twins.”)