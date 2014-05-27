Bill Murray Crashed A Random Bachelor Party And It Was Glorious

Bill Murray has a history of popping up in the strangest places. Whether tending bar at SXSW or joining a karaoke group on the fly, you never know where he might be. His latest sighting was in Charleston, South Carolina over Memorial Day weekend.

When groom-to-be Stephen and 20 of his closest friends got together to celebrate his impending nuptials, they had no idea they were about to pick up the most famous party crasher of a generation. Murray delivered a speech about love and gave some great advice regarding what the point of a bachelor party really is.