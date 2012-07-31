Bill Murray in talks for ‘St. Vincent De Van Nuys’

07.31.12 6 years ago

Bill Murray is in talks to be sainted as “St. Vincent De Van Nuys,” for Twentieth Century Fox.

The film centers on a cranky retired war veteran (Murray, naturally) who becomes an unexpected mentor of sorts to a young boy who is having trouble adjusting after his parents divorce. The unlikely pair form a bond and both start to see things in a new light.

Jack Nicholson was long rumored to be considering the role.

“Van Nuys” was written by Ted Melfi, who will make his directorial debut with the film, Variety reports.

Murray is hoping to gain some Oscar attention in his upcoming role as Franklin Roosevelt in Roger Michell’s  “Hyde Park on Hudson.” He was also recently seen in “Moonrise Kingdom,” directed by his frequent collaborator, Wes Anderson. 

