Bill Murray takes on FDR in the trailer for ‘Hyde Park on Hudson’

Focus Features has an interesting little slate of films to pitch this season. There’s Wes Anderson’s latest, “Moonrise Kingdom,” which opened Cannes earlier this week to mostly favorable reviews. Indeed, I found it to be one of his best, a charming mark of maturation for the filmmaker. There’s also Joe Wright’s big adaptation “Anna Karenina,” which looks to be the heavyweight in the stable.
Then there’s “Hyde Park on Hudson,” director Roger Michell’s latest. From the official synopsis: “In June 1939, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and his wife Eleanor host the King and Queen of England for a weekend at the Roosevelt home at Hyde Park on Hudson, in upstate New York – the first-ever visit of a reigning English monarch to America. With Britain facing imminent war with Germany, the Royals are desperately looking to FDR for support.
“But international affairs must be juggled with the complexities of FDR”s domestic establishment, as wife, mother, and mistresses all conspire to make the royal weekend an unforgettable one. Seen through the eyes of Daisy, Franklin”s neighbor and intimate, the weekend will produce not only a special relationship between two great nations, but, for Daisy – and through her, for us all – a deeper understanding of the mysteries of love and friendship.”
The project has been interesting for me sight-unseen because Bill Murray is tackling the role of Roosevelt. We don’t get a really clear idea of what he’s bringing with his performance in the first trailer for the film (though he certainly seems wry and affable), nor Laura Linney, who plays Daisy. Though it does seem to me that Olivia Williams could be a delightful barb as first lady Elenor Roosevelt. Samuel West and Olivia Colman also star as King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. The script was written by Richard Nelson, based on his radio play.
I just love this casting. Linney, Williams, Colman– three very talented and underutilized actresses (particularly the last two).
It also looks a lot more light-hearted than I imagined. That could work in its favor.
Yeah. Thrilled that Williams might get some well deserved attention.
Can’t say this trailer clicks for me. I’ll see it of course but my expectations have been lowered. Seems a step down from My Week With Marilyn.
A mix between The Queen and My Week with Marilyn. Mixed reactions. Olivia Williams looks great, as does Linney. Have had real doubts about this. Murray has never really been the one for big period pieces, has he?
I was going to say The King’s Speech meets My Week with Marilyn. We’ll see how that works out for it.
Looks very corny and middle-brow, so I’m sure Oscar noms await, as long as it isn’t a complete critical bomb.
That wasn’t much of an obstacle for Extremely Loud, was it?
Oh, I could totally still get nominated with poor reviews (though I suppose having Rudin and the studios backing the campaign helped “Extremely Loud” a lot), but I’d be a lot less sure of it.
*it
Isn’t that poster just GORGEOUS?
It would be if it wasn’t for the bizarre placement of Laura Linney (herself and her name, which seems to be a complete afterthought.
This looks way less ridiculous than I initially thought “Bill Murray as FDR” would be. It’ll be kinda funny if we have two different Best Actor nominees who were playing presidents.
Colman and Williams are now threats to Annette Bening’s Supporting Actress bid this year for “Imogene”.
Threats? That’s a bit much…
I had been looking forward to this one more than most films…but the trailer is a great disappointment! Bill Murray manages to look much like the real FDR, which is mainly why I was so hopeful…but he doesn’t make the least attempt to sound anything like the real FDR. Samuel West looks even less like the real George VI than Colin Firth did. All I can hope is that it’s better than the lousy trailer.
This looks awful, like it even Pensioner Wednesday would find it a snooze.