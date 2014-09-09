Bill Murray wants to see Melissa McCarthy and Emma Stone in a ‘Ghostbusters’ reboot

#Kristen Wiig #Ghostbusters #Emma Stone #Bill Murray
and 09.09.14 4 years ago

Sony Pictures

(CBR) Although his proton pack isn”t likely to reactivate anytime soon, the erstwhile Peter Venkman still has some thoughts on the future of the “Ghostbusters” franchise.

Appearing at the Toronto International Film Festival in support of his new movie “St. Vincent,” Murray spoke with The Star about rumors of a “Ghostbusters” reboot from “Bridesmaids” director Paul Feig, with the story focusing on a new group of female Ghostbusters.

“I”m fine with it,” he said. “I would go to that movie, and they”d probably have better outfits, too.”

Murray even had some casting suggestions for the new “Ghostbusters”, including his “St. Vincent” co-star Melissa McCarthy.

“Melissa would be a spectacular Ghostbuster. And Kristen Wiig is so funny – God, she”s funny,” he said. “I like this girl Linda Cardellini (“Mad Men”) a lot. And Emma Stone is funny. There are some funny girls out there.”

For her part, McCarthy said she would be intimidated to take on the “Ghostbusters” reboot, but “if the people I think are doing it are doing it, I must never question them.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kristen Wiig#Ghostbusters#Emma Stone#Bill Murray
TAGSbill murrayemma stoneGHOSTBUSTERSGHOSTBUSTERS 3Kristen Wiiglinda cardellinimelissa mccarthyst. vincentTIFF 2014Toronto Film Festival 2014

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP