Bill Murray wants to see Melissa McCarthy and Emma Stone in a ‘Ghostbusters’ reboot

Sony Pictures

(CBR) Although his proton pack isn”t likely to reactivate anytime soon, the erstwhile Peter Venkman still has some thoughts on the future of the “Ghostbusters” franchise.

Appearing at the Toronto International Film Festival in support of his new movie “St. Vincent,” Murray spoke with The Star about rumors of a “Ghostbusters” reboot from “Bridesmaids” director Paul Feig, with the story focusing on a new group of female Ghostbusters.

“I”m fine with it,” he said. “I would go to that movie, and they”d probably have better outfits, too.”

Murray even had some casting suggestions for the new “Ghostbusters”, including his “St. Vincent” co-star Melissa McCarthy.

“Melissa would be a spectacular Ghostbuster. And Kristen Wiig is so funny – God, she”s funny,” he said. “I like this girl Linda Cardellini (“Mad Men”) a lot. And Emma Stone is funny. There are some funny girls out there.”

For her part, McCarthy said she would be intimidated to take on the “Ghostbusters” reboot, but “if the people I think are doing it are doing it, I must never question them.”