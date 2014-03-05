Bill Paxton guest stars as ‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ returns with an important episode

That “previously on” montage did a nice job of reminding us exactly which of the story threads are going to be important tonight, the most immediate being Skye's gunshot injury in the final moments of the last episode we saw before they took the long mid-season break.
May's not much for Miranda rights, is she?
When they made the “big reveal” several episodes back about what had happened to Coulson in Tahiti, it felt anti-climactic. Basically, it seemed like the explanation was “When they needed to save Coulson, they just operated on him even more. They used more surgery.” It was a nonsensical image. But as soon as Coulson started to mention the idea of taking Skye to see the same medical team that worked on him, it became clear that they aren't done giving us the details of Tahiti, and I realized I was genuinely curious to see how they would fill in more information, and whether it would help me accept the explanation more.
It helps that Bill Paxton showed up. Bill Paxton makes everything better, and he had immediate chemistry with Coulson, showing up to take delivery of Ian Quinn as a prisoner. Garrett (Paxton) has a history with Coulson and with Quinn, creating an interesting tension between them. As Fitz/Simmons dig into Coulson's medical file, they immediately start to realize just how bizarre the work that was done to Coulson really was. Garrett's on the trail of the Deathlok program, and it turns out that the Clairvoyant is on the trail of whatever it was that happened to Coulson. The reason they shot Skye was to push this exact situation into happening so that this time, The Clairvoyant is able to watch from a distance to see what they do to save her.
The problem, of course, is that Coulson's file is pretty much a lie. They are able to decipher enough of it to head to The Guest House, which is where Coulson's work was done. It looks like they spent a lot of money on this episode overall, and it makes sense that they started small so they could expand the scope of the show over time. This is still a fairly self-contained episode, all things considered, but the money shots they chose carefully pay off in making the Guest House seem big or giving the Bus a presence in the episode.
Ultimately, the thing that is most discussion worthy takes place near the end of the episode. The thing they go to the Guest House to retrieve is a serum called GH.325, which was one of the things used on Coulson to help bring him back. When they use it on Skye, there's a moment where it seems like it might kill her, but then she stabilizes. Is that because of whatever she is already? Did Coulson just wake up whatever dormant abilities Skye has? If she does wake up, what is she going to be?
After all, this isn't just some synthetic compound cooked up in a lab. The craziest image we see in the episode is what appears to be a half of a Frost Giant suspended in fluid. Is this fluid being created from his dead body? Is the fluid being used to regrow his tissue? And if he's the source of the fluid, then where do all the other GH compounds come from? There are drawers for at least a dozen other compounds, and I'm curious to see what those do as well.
We know now that S.H.I.E.L.D. was not the primary architect of Coulson's return from the dead… so who was? And why does it drive the Clairvoyant so crazy? I'm starting to suspect that The Clairvoyant may be a certain baby brother of a certain Thunder God, and the sting at the end of the episode introduces Lorelei, paying the way for the guest appearance by the Lady Sif (Jaime Alexander) next week. Asgard and Midgard have an uneasy peace between them, one which could be challenged if Lorelei starts any trouble.
Overall, this is a fairly lean episode, with very little narrative fat. I hope Paxton's going to be an ongoing character, and I hope the show continues to move at this pace, with this sort of narrative urgency. It's starting to get to be fun, where I am looking forward to each new episode instead of watching simply out of obligation. It's clear that they didn't just gloss over the Coulson resurrection, but that they are going to keep adding new information as the story moves forward.
“Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.' airs Tuesday nights on ABC.
After reading this and other recaps, two major points stick out.
1) Where is the acknowledgement of killing two (innocent?) SHIELD agents in the bunker? Not only that, but Coulson promised the one guy he’d use the GH.325 serum to help save him! I know characters die all the time in comics without repercussions, but this seems like it warrants a small amount of follow-up within the episode. My young kids asked “What happened to the guys who got shot? Did they let them die?”
2) That looked like a frost giant, but it could also be Chitauri, or an Atlantean, or Kree. I initially dismissed Kree because I thought Kree and Skrulls were owned by FOX, but I looked it up and Kree and Skrulls are apparently co-owned by FOX and Marvel.
My understanding is that the Skrulls are owned by Fox as part of the Fantastic Four rights, but the Kree weren’t part of that deal, leaving them free to Marvel to use.
Marvel has Kree, FOX has Skrulls, Universal has Namor so they probably have Atlanteans.
Right there with you on point one, Ben. Our “heroes” raid a SHIELD base and kill two innocent guards without batting an eye? None of the dialogue showed those two guys to be evil in the slightest. This is the second review I’ve read of this episode and no one’s mentioned it yet. What the hell, Whedons? Anything is justifiable if the Coulson gang does it?
The guards of a facility that was not sanctioned by SHIELD and was being used to conduct illegal experiments on unwilling participants fired first on SHIELD agents seeking medical assistance. They were warned. Coulson’s team acted in self-defense.
The only ones acting in self defense were the guards. Granted Coulson tried to explain himself, but it was still a home invasion, and his team were the attackers. He needs to address the fact that Skye’s life was purchased with two other men’s deaths. (Or at least act politely regretful about it)
I thought it was a Kree.
Are we sure it was a frost giant? I know it was just a torso but I don’t know that it was big enough. Was looking forward to your review and what you thought it was. So I guess we’ll go with that for now.
My initial reaction was that it was Coulson’s decaying body. The way the eyes were hollowed out and it looked empty inside. Almost like they removed his brain, implanted it into a new body, and then had to inject him with his own DNA (GH325) to make the ‘new’ Coulson more like the original. That would also explain why they had to use that machine on his brain; to get it working with his new body again.
I haven’t seen all the episodes though, so maybe I’m missing something and I admit the blue guy looked a little too strong in the chest to be Coulson.
Anyone else wondering if Skye’s real name is Carol Danvers? Could that have been Captain Marvel’s body?
My theory on The Clairvoyant is silly, maybe even crazy. I think that for the Clairvoyant to be a surprising and interesting villain, the reveal will have to be someone that we know. I think The Clairvoyant is Skye. Not Skye as she exists right now, but Skye in the near future. I think whatever abilities she supposedly already has will be affected by the alien GH serum and change her, make her powerful, corrupt her. The show has emphasized how the abilities The Clairvoyant displays do not exist in the show’s universe. What if the show is right about that? What if the Clairvoyant knows everything that is happening because it’s already happened? Maybe The Clairvoyant (Skye) is working backwards through time via technology or super power to make everything happen in the exact order to get to a certain point in time where she has become the Clairvoyant and has her super powered army including Deathlok ready to go to war with SHIELD. Crazy? Garrett says Quinn is not usually a trigger man, but he shoots Skye because The Clairvoyant told him to. Maybe because Skye needed to get shot in order to receive the serum which in turn corrupts her into The Clairvoyant? The show’s just made such an effort to focus on how special Skye is but she really has been fairly bland and forgettable all year, I’m just wondering if the show has bigger plans for her. A more plausible theory may be that I have too much time on my hands…
They should cast Paul Reubens as the clairvoyant…
Well, if Fox didn’t have the rights to Fantastic Four characters, I would throw out there that G.H. could stand for “Galactus Herald,” and that the being in the tank could have had a faint silver-ish tint, given the lighting.
I know, ridiculous, but that’s how my mind works sometimes.