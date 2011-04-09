Billboard 200 chart preview: Does Britney stay at No. 1?

Like a cork bobber, Adele will rise back up to the top next week as “21” is poised to return to No. 1 for its fourth week on the Billboard 200 with sales of 95,000 copies.
That means Britney Spears” “Femme Fatale” spends only one week at the summit, as it will drop to No. 2, from its opening frame of 278,000 thousand to 85,000.
Rap rockers Hollywood Undead come back to life with their second album as “American Tragedy” will bow at No. 3, a career high for the group. It is the only album set to bow in the top 10 other than metalcore band Asking Alexandria, whose “Reckless and Relentless” slides in at No. 10 with sales of 30,000.
The rest of the Top 10 remains fairly static as Wiz Khalifa”s “Rolling Papers” drops 2-4, Chris Brown”s “F.A.M.E.” slips 4-5, charity album “Songs for Japan” moves 5-6, Jennifer Hudson”s “I Remember Me” holds at No. 7, Mumford & Sons” “Sigh No More” rises 11-8 and Kirk Franklin”s “Hello Fear” remains at No. 9.
Outside of the Top 10, the only other debut in the 20 will likely be “How To Become Clairvoyant,” Robbie Robertson”s first album in more than 10 years. It will likely bow at No. 17, according to Hits Daily Double, although the titles volleying for Nos. 12-19 are too close to call.
People please go out and buy Jennifer Hudson new album. She is even more amazing than ever. Don’t sleep on great music and real talent. Jhud have truely grown and matured on all levels. She is one of the greatest vocalist of our time(support ).
