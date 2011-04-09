Billboard 200 chart preview: Does Britney stay at No. 1?

#Chris Brown #Britney Spears #Adele #Jennifer Hudson #Wiz Khalifa
04.10.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

Like a cork bobber, Adele will rise back up to the top next week as “21” is poised to return to No. 1 for its fourth week on the Billboard 200 with sales of 95,000 copies.

That means Britney Spears” “Femme Fatale” spends only one week at the summit, as it will drop to No. 2, from its opening frame of 278,000 thousand to 85,000.

Rap rockers Hollywood Undead come back to life with their second album as “American Tragedy” will bow at No. 3, a career high for the group. It is the only album set to bow in the top 10 other than metalcore band Asking Alexandria, whose “Reckless and Relentless” slides in at No. 10 with sales of 30,000.

The rest of the Top 10 remains fairly static as Wiz Khalifa”s “Rolling Papers” drops 2-4, Chris Brown”s “F.A.M.E.” slips 4-5, charity album “Songs for Japan” moves 5-6, Jennifer Hudson”s “I Remember Me” holds at No. 7, Mumford & Sons” “Sigh No More” rises 11-8 and Kirk Franklin”s “Hello Fear” remains at No. 9.

Outside of the Top 10, the only other debut in the 20 will likely be “How To Become Clairvoyant,” Robbie Robertson”s first album in more than 10 years. It will likely bow at No. 17, according to Hits Daily Double, although the titles volleying for Nos. 12-19 are too close to call.
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Brown#Britney Spears#Adele#Jennifer Hudson#Wiz Khalifa
TAGSadeleAsking Alexandriabillboard 200 chart previewBritney SpearsChris BrownHollywood UndeadJENNIFER HUDSONKirk FranklinMUMFORD AND SONSrobbie robertsonWiz Khalifa

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP