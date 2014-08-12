Update: Billy Crystal and Whoopi Goldberg give the most eloquent reaction to Robin Williams’ death

To a generation, Robin Williams, Billy Crystal and Whoopi Goldberg will forever be linked. The trio of comedy talents hosted the groundbreaking “Comic Relief” specials from 1986 to 2006. Over those two decades all three stars had major ups, major downs and ended up hosting the Academy Awards (OK, technically Williams hosted the Oscar show four days before the first “Relief,” but it had been announced). And when one hosted you could almost guarantee one of the remaining two would appear as a presenter on the show with a wave or a kiss back to his or her good friend.
Eventually, someone got smart and put Williams and Crystal in a movie together. Unfortunately, 1997's “Father's Day” wasn't the comedy hit the duo's fans were waiting for. But hey, there was always that time they made a surprise cameo on “Friends.” Or when they had fun with Andre Agassi at a celebrity tennis match. Or when they appeared together on Jerry Lewis' MDA Telethon. Or had fun during the 2004 Academy Awards.
Goldberg has not reacted publicly to Williams' death yet, but late on Monday night Crystal took to twitter with all he needed to say.
No words.
– Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) August 12, 2014
UPDATE: Whoopi Goldberg followed Billy on Tuesday morning:
BillyCrystal is right…There are No words
– Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 12, 2014
For a stroll down memory lane, here's Crystal and Williams' charming bit from the aforementioned Oscars telecast.
Whoopi is devastated. Out of her famous friends, Robin Williams was an actual friend to her.
I am sure that no words she could tweet would encompass her feelings about her loss…and ours.
My prayers go out to all Robin’s friends and family…..Heaven has gained a bright star…..
That makes total sense. Not only because of the quality of Williams’ character, but they’re both from the Bay Area. Though I never saw her live, I can still remember hearing about Whoopi when she was a local performance artist, living in Berkeley. Her one-woman show went to Broadway and was a sensation. Spielberg immediately cast her in The Color Purple, and the rest is history.
The only difference? When she made it big, she left Bay Area, and never came back. Williams never left.
I’m not sure who wrote the above – that Whoopie Goldberg is from California but you’re 100% wrong. Whoopi Goldberg was BORN and RAISED in Manhattan. Get your facts straight before you slam them.
He made me laugh when I was in a dark place….. I will miss him. I know he has the Angels laughing.
i kind of hope not. that was a lot of pressure. to keep being funny.
Robin was the greatest of out time. There was no one funnier or a better serious actor and most of all a finer person.
Howard wainer
All I know when God takes me I’m going to see all the people I luv.until then I will pray for all the good me down here.amen.
ODE TO ROCKIN ROBIN
HE GRACED OUR LIVES WITH LAUGHTER AND TEARS,
BUT WE NEVER KNEW OF HIS PRIVATE FEARS,
HE GAVE HIS TALENT TO ALL OF US FOR YEARS,
AND PERFORMED FOR US WITH A HEART THAT WAS SINCERE,
HE WAS A DOZEN PERSONS ROLLED INTO ONE,
WITH A LOVE FOR ALL OF GOD’S DAUGHTERS AND SONS,
HE NOW GRACES THE HEAVENS UP ABOVE,
WE THANK YOU ROCKING ROBIN FOR YOUR SPECIAL LOVE,
REST IN PEACE DEAR ROBIN AND MAY JESUS SHINE HIS FACE,
AND MAY YOU BE BLESSED WITH AN ETERNAL LOVE AND GOD’S NEVER ENDING GRACE!
WE WILL MISS YOU, LINDA GUSTOSO
Na noo na noo. I will miss him he helped raise growing watching him on tv.
God bless. ROBIN.
“No Words” is a shorthand comment meaning the person cannot adequately express his feelings in words.
“Eloquent” means fluency and clarity in speech which gives a clear expression of thoughts and feelings.
“No words” is not the “most eloquent reaction”-it isn’t eloquent at all.
We lost an idol.
They lost a brother.
There are no words that could fully express all of the possible turbulent and often conflicting emotions presently drowning their souls. None.
Notice how the media is completely overlooking the way R.W. got shafted after two divorces.