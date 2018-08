Billy Eichner is usually such a shrinking violet, but I guess the “cancelation” of “How I Met Your Mother” after only nine seasons has sent him into a rage.

Here, the spastic (and Emmy-nominated!) comic enlists Neil Patrick Harris to help him scream at New Yorkers on “Billy on the Street.” What do Manhattan residents think about the end of “HIMYM”? Are they worried for Cobie Smulders? Are they worried for all of us?

This show. Is. Always. Funny.