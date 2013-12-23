Billy Joel joins lineup for ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Don’t have a date for New Year’s Eve? Well, in addition to Miley Cyrus and Macklemore, Billy Joel is there for you. The Piano Man was just announced as the first performer to ring in 2014 on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”

Joel will sing live from Brooklyn”s Barclay Center about five minutes after the ball drops on Jan. 1, 2014. Cyrus is set to play at 11:40 pm.

The five-and-a-half-hour ABC show kicks off at 8 pm on Dec. 31 with the two-hour special “New Year”s Rockin’ Eve Presents the 30 Greatest Women in Music,” then continues live from New York City and Los Angeles. Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy will host in Times Square and Fergie in L.A. Other performers include: Icona Pop, Ariana Grande, Robin Thicke, Jason Derulo, Florida Georgia Line, Ryan Lewis, Blondie, Capital Cities, Daughtry, Fall Out Boy, Jennifer Hudson, Enrique Iglesias and the Fray.

‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ executive producer Barry Adelman said artists will play their hits as well as new material.