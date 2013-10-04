Watch: Billy Ray Cyrus and Fred Durst perform a beautiful duet

Because his daughter won’t available until her career starts to decline in 2025, Billy Ray Cyrus had to enlist the next best thing to perform a televised duet with him: Fred Durst. Check out all that dope rapping! Billy Ray’s “Lately” just wouldn’t be the same without it.

This is the only clip I’ve seen from the new Arsenio Hall show, “Arsenio,” but I must say that it seems to be off to a really good start.

P.S. Not a joke, but does anyone know where I can get Fred’s hat?

(via)

