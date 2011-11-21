Unlikely director has ‘The Right Profile’ for new Joe Strummer biopic

Best known to American audiences for her role in the 1995 Richard Linklater film “Before Sunrise” opposite Ethan Hawke (and its arguably superior 2004 follow-up “Before Sunset”), French actress Julie Delpy has become a respected writer/director over the last several years as well, with films including the 2007 romantic comedy “2 Days in Paris” (in which she also starred) and 2009’s “The Countess”, which had her playing notorious Hungarian noblewoman Elizabeth Bathory.

Now the multi-hyphenate (who was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 2005 Oscars for writing “Sunset” along with Hawke and Linklater) is attached to helm what may well turn out to be her sixth directorial effort, a biopic of Clash frontman Joe Strummer entitled “The Right Profile”, according to Variety.

While few details have been released about the project thus far, the intent is to focus on the infamous period in 1982 during which Strummer (who died of an undiagnosed congenital heart defect in 2002) went into hiding prior to the release of The Clash’s fifth studio album “Combat Rock”. The title of the film comes from the song of the same name that was featured on the band’s seminal 1979 LP “London Calling”.

In other Delpy news, it looks as if she, Hawke and Linklater may be making a third entry in the “Before Sunrise” series, at least based on a recent interview Ethan Hawke gave to French magazine AlloCine.

“All three of us have been having similar feelings that we’re ready to revisit those characters,” said Hawke. “There’s nine years between the first two movies and, if we made the film next summer, it would be nine years again so we’ve really started thinking that would be a good thing to do. We’re going to try write it this year.”

Delpy recently wrapped directing duties on “2 Days in New York”, a follow-up to “2 Days in Paris” in which she also co-stars opposite Chris Rock.

Anyone excited for one/both of these projects? Ready for more bittersweet romance in a new “Before” sequel? Sound off in the comments!