‘Biutiful’ and ‘Incendies’ makes Oscar’s foreign language cut

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the latest field for the best foreign language Oscar. The following nine contenders will be screened by specially invited committees in New York and Los Angeles Friday, Jan. 21 through Sunday, Jan 23.

Algeria, “Hors la Loi” (“Outside the Law”), Rachid Bouchareb, director

Canada, “Incendies,” Denis Villeneuve, director

Denmark, “In a Better World,” Susanne Bier, director

Greece, “Dogtooth,” Yorgos Lanthimos, director

Japan, “Confessions,” Tetsuya Nakashima, director

Mexico, “Biutiful,” Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, director

South Africa, “Life, above All,” Oliver Schmitz, director

Spain, “Tambien la Lluvia” (“Even the Rain”), Iciar Bollain, director

Sweden, “Simple Simon,” Andreas Ohman, director

According to the Academy, the Phase I committee, consisting of several hundred Los Angeles-based members, screened the 66 eligible films between mid-October and January 13. The group”s top six choices, augmented by three additional selections voted by the Academy”s Foreign Language Film Award Executive Committee, constitute the shortlist.

Five nominees will be announced with the rest of the Academy Award nominations on Tuesday, January 25, 2011, at 5:30 a.m. PT in the Academy”s Samuel Goldwyn Theater.