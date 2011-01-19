‘Biutiful’ and ‘Incendies’ makes Oscar’s foreign language cut

01.19.11 8 years ago

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the latest field for the best foreign language Oscar.  The following nine contenders will be screened by specially invited committees in New York and Los Angeles Friday, Jan. 21 through Sunday, Jan 23.

Algeria, “Hors la Loi” (“Outside the Law”), Rachid Bouchareb, director
Canada, “Incendies,” Denis Villeneuve, director      
Denmark, “In a Better World,” Susanne Bier, director
Greece, “Dogtooth,” Yorgos Lanthimos, director
Japan, “Confessions,” Tetsuya Nakashima, director
Mexico, “Biutiful,” Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, director             
South Africa, “Life, above All,” Oliver Schmitz, director
Spain, “Tambien la Lluvia” (“Even the Rain”), Iciar Bollain, director
Sweden, “Simple Simon,” Andreas Ohman, director

According to the Academy, the Phase I committee, consisting of several hundred Los Angeles-based members, screened the 66 eligible films between mid-October and January 13.  The group”s top six choices, augmented by three additional selections voted by the Academy”s Foreign Language Film Award Executive Committee, constitute the shortlist.

Five nominees will be announced with the rest of the Academy Award nominations on Tuesday, January 25, 2011, at 5:30 a.m. PT in the Academy”s Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

