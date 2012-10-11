Listen: New Kanye West and Black Keys songs for ‘Man with the Iron Fists’

Put your swagger face on: Two new tracks from the soundtrack to RZA’s “The Man with the Iron Fists” have a lot of funk and blues sensibility. The Black Keys have unleashed their gnarly movie theme “The Baddest Man Alive” featuring the Wu-Tang mang and Kanye West released his contribution “White Dress.”

The former has all the low end expected from the rock band, but has a break beat fit for RZA’s hypnotic rhymes, flashing behind a veil of distortion. “I’ll snatch food from the mouth of a tiger / Take a gasoline bath then I walk through fire,” RZA raps. Killer.

Black Keys and RZA previously combined on a couple of tracks for the former’s “Blakroc” album from 2009.

West’s “White Dress” has people hearing wedding bells, as Ye odes to his lady love ahead of the presumed dressy refrain. No word when he actually composed his tune, but signs point at current flame Kim Kardashian, his “perfect b*tch,” to whom he’s directed his nuptial intentions in song before.

You can hear all the songs that have been released from the movie soundtrack so far through “The Man with the Iron Fist’s” Bandcamp page, including a new Wu-Tang Clan jam “Six Directions of Boxing.”

The soundtrack is out on Oct. 22, and the movie — starring Russell Crowe, Lucy Liu, Cung Le and RZA — is due Nov. 2.