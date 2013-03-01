Black Keys, Flaming Lips, Deftones and more lead Record Store Day releases

This year’s annual Record Store Day recently unveiled Jack White as its ambassador, and now we know a few of the titles that White and other vinyl junkies will be lining up for on April 20.

Grammy magnets The Black Keys are covering Iggy and the Stooges’ seminal track “No Fun” for a split 7″ backed by the original version. The orange and red sunburst vinyl is limited to 7,000 copies.

Never ones to pass up the opportunity for hard-to-find release, The Flaming Lips are reissuing their 1997 sonic experiment “Zaireeka” in a limited-edition vinyl set. The infamous “Zaireeka” is comprised of four records which are to be played simultaneously on four turntables.

Deftones are using RSD to inaugurate their new Live vinyl series with a set containing cuts from their debut album “Adrenaline,” recorded live in Buffalo, New York, in 1996.



Indie rock vets Built to Spill are also going the live route, dropping a reissue of their 2000 live album as a limited (2,500 copies) double LP.

Iron & Wine are unveiling two exclusive new tracks — “Next to Paradise” and “Dirty Ocean” — on 7” wax limited to just 3,300 copies.

Likewise, only 1,000 fans will be able to get their hands on Gary Clark Jr.’s “HWUL Raw Cuts Vol. 2″ 12″, featuring live and studio recordings of “When My Train Comes In.” David Bowie is releasing his first album in over ten years in March, and will follow it with an RSD 7″ featuring “The Stars (Are Out Tonight)” and “Where Are We Now?” For the date-appropriate 4:20 crowd, Willie Nelson is teaming with Snoop Dogg, Jamey Johnson and Kris Kristofferson for “Roll Me Up And Smoke Me When I Die,” which will appear on — what else? — green vinyl.