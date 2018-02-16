[Spoilers for Black Panther, obviously]
Black Panther (which is already breaking numerous box office records) is so good, you won’t want it to end, but when it does, at least you have two post-credits scenes to look forward to. Technically, one mid-credits scene and another after the long string of VFX artists is finished, both of which will have some impact on Avengers: Infinity War.
In the first, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), with Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Okoye (Danai Gurira) at his side, is visiting the United Nations in Vienna to announce that Wakanda will stop hiding and start sharing its technologically advanced resources with the rest of the world. “We must find a way to look after one another as if we are one tribe,” T’Challa says. When one snobby representative from an unidentified nation asks what Wakanda has to share, the Black Panther just smirks (he should have winked at the camera).
What does it mean for Infinity War? It’s clear from the trailer that the film will be partially set on Wakanda, with its seemingly-endless deposit of vibranium, the most powerful metal on Earth (it’s what Captain America’s shield is made out of). It will come in handy when Thanos, the ultimate Marvel big bad, comes to wreck sh*t up. That, snobby representative, is what Wakanda has to offer.
Also, Tony Stark will want to get his hands on Shuri’s (Letitia Wright) lab.
Did you watch civil war. Bucky’s arm was vaporized. Small detail to be sure but it shows that you do no research.
Thank you. This entire article made no sense until you pointed out that detail in the comments. Seriously, I just didn’t know what to think until you pointed out that error.
You are truly doing the Lord’s work. Just….thank you…THANK YOU SO MUCH.
Could you let me know of any other minor details referenced incorrectly in other Uproxx articles. It may bring this site to life in a completely new way for me.
Once again, THANK YOU!
Kurp does research like Michael Bay does subtlety.
Really guys, that is just semantics. Iron Man removed the arm. Repulsors repel things (which is how he flies). Ergo the arm was ripped off from the force of the repulsar ray. Maybe the intense heat also caused it to vaporize, its a pretty fast shot.
Winter Soldier obviously gets a vibranium arm.. not hard to figure out.
shuri was great, bu the real heroes where whoever designed isaach de bankole’s wardrobe, and lupita nyongo’s korean teacher. there were murmurs throughout the theater here in seoul when she spoke korean. people were impressed.