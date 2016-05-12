Black Panther’s Bodyguard Is the Red Hot Wicked Witch in NBC’s Emerald City

Florence Kasumba commanded attention in the one Captain America: Civil War scene she was in, and she's set to turn heads again in NBC's Emerald City. Check out the first photo of her as East, a Wicked Witch.

In Civil War, Kasumba was credited only as “Security Chief” but fans familiar with Black Panther's story from Marvel comics knew she was likely one of the Dora Milaje, a portion of Wakandan society held in high regard who serve as deadly bodyguards for the King. (HitFix's Emily Rome recently delved into their past.) While we hope to see much more of her, and other Dora Milaje, in Marvel's Black Panther film you can look forward to seeing Kasumba weekly on your television soon.

Directed by Tarsem Singh (The Cell), the 10-episode Emerald City is yet another take on L. Frank Baum's Wizard of Oz books. Here's the summary:

In Emerald City, in the blink of a tornado”s eye, 20-year-old Dorothy Gale (Arjona) and her K9 police dog are transported to another world, one far removed from our own – a mystical land of competing kingdoms, lethal warriors, dark magic and a bloody battle for supremacy. This is the fabled Land of Oz in a way you”ve never seen before, where wicked witches don”t stay dead for long and a young girl becomes a headstrong warrior who holds the fate of kingdoms in her hands.

I have been a long-time lover of the Oz stories, and while adaptations are certainly hit and miss, the cast of this one at least is looking very promising. Guatemalan/Puerto Rican actor Adria Arjona will lead the cast as Dorothy along with Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Lucas (the Scarecrow).

While Ana Ularu will star as (the Wicked Witch of the) West, Kasumba is playing a breathtaking East. Kasumba will also be playing Senator Acantha in Wonder Woman!

Joely Richardson will be playing Glinda, Gerran Howell is Jack (will he have an actual pumpkin head?), Jordan Loughran is Tip, Mido Hamada is Eamonn, and Daredevil's Vincent D'Onofrio is The Wizard. NBC has yet to announce a premiere date for the series.