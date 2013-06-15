Black Sabbath will land its first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 next week

Black Sabbath will land at its first No. 1 next week on the Billboard 200 with the lucky “13.” The title will be the only project to surpass 100,00 in sales, as the Ozzy Osbourne-fronted album is expected to sell up to 125,000 copies.

The other debuts in the Top 10 couldn”t be more different from the metal gods: Big Time Rush”s “24/Seven” will bow at No 3, Hans Zimmer”s “Man of Steel” soundtrack at No. 4 (when”s the last time we saw a composer in the top 10?), Goo Goo Dolls” “Magnetic” at No. 6 and Lonely Island”s “The Wack Album” at No. 10, according to Hits Daily Double.

Daft Punk”s “Random Access Memories” continues to sell well to be at No. 2, with sales of up to 50,000. Darius Rucker”s former No. 1 country album, “True Believers” holds steady at No. 5, while this week”s No. 1, Queens of the Stone Age”s “Like Clockwork” drops to 7.

Country act Florida Georgia Line continues to “cruise” in the top 10, as “Here”s To The Good Times” looks good for No. 8 and Blake Shelton”s “Based on a True Story…” will be at No. 9.

Justin Timberlake”s “The 20/20 Experience” will likely fall out of the top 10 for the first time since its debut more than two months ago.