The ‘Blade Runner’ sequel just cast an actor who’s both a Marvel and DC alum

07.13.16 2 years ago

Two more actors are set to travel to a futuristic world of replicants and flying cars.

Joining the cast of the Blade Runner sequel are Hiam Abbass (Munich, The Visitor) and David Dastmalchian, who is part of the ever-growing club of actors who have been in both DC- and Marvel-based projects, having appeared in The Dark Knight and Ant-Man. An Alcon Entertainment press release announced the casting today.

Dastmalchian and Abbass join the cast that already includes Ryan Gosling, Robin Wright, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Carla Juri, Mackenzie Davis, Barkhad Abdi, Dave Bautista, and Harrison Ford reprising his role as Rick Deckard. Sicario director Denis Villeneuve is helming the project, and Ridley Scott is producing.

The as-yet-untitled sequel is set several decades after the 1982 classic, based on the Philip K. Dick novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep. Story details are being kept under wraps, but Scott has provided some details about the movie”s opening scene. No word on who Dastmalchian and Abbass will be playing. Let the “replicant or not?” debate begin.

David Dastmalchian in Ant-Man and Hiam Abbass in Israeli film Lemon Tree. Photo credit: Marvel Studios; IFC Films

After a couple release date changes, the Blade Runner sequel is now set for an October 6, 2017 release.

