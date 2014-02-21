Blake Shelton sets 2014 tour dates

After Season 6 of “The Voice,” concludes, Blake Shelton will hit the road again in support of his 2013 album, “Based on a True Story…” The set has spawned several hits, including “Sure Be Cool If You Did,” “Boys ‘Round Here,” “Mine Would Be You” and “Doin” What She Likes.”
The new leg of the Ten Times Crazier Tour kicks off June 20 in Austin and ends Oct. 4 in Los Angeles, There are only eight total dates June-August, but then Shelton kicks it hard with 14 dates in September and October. Venues include Madison Square Garden and Hollywood Bowl.
Opening for Shelton on various dates will be The Band Perry, Neal McCoy and Dan + Shay.
Season 6 of “The Voice” kicks off Monday (24).
06/20/14 Austin, TX austin360 Amphitheatre
06/21/14 Dallas, TX Gexa Energy Pavilion
06/22/14 Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena
07/19/14 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
08/01/14 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
08/02/14 Darien Center, NY Darien Lakes Performing Arts Center
08/29/14 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
08/30/14 Orlando, FL Amway Center
09/04/14 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheatre
09/05/14 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Amphitheatre
09/06/14 San Diego, CA Sleep Train Amphitheatre
09/11/14 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center at Fresno State
09/12/14 Sacramento, CA Sleep Train Amphitheatre
09/13/14 Mtn. View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/18/14 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
09/19/14 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
09/20/14 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
09/25/14 Boise, ID Taco Bell Arena
09/26/14 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
09/27/14 Denver, CO Pepsi Arena
10/03/14 Las Vegas,NV Mandalay Bay Events Center
10/04/14 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
