Blake Shelton sets 2014 tour dates

After Season 6 of “The Voice,” concludes, Blake Shelton will hit the road again in support of his 2013 album, “Based on a True Story…” The set has spawned several hits, including “Sure Be Cool If You Did,” “Boys ‘Round Here,” “Mine Would Be You” and “Doin” What She Likes.”

The new leg of the Ten Times Crazier Tour kicks off June 20 in Austin and ends Oct. 4 in Los Angeles, There are only eight total dates June-August, but then Shelton kicks it hard with 14 dates in September and October. Venues include Madison Square Garden and Hollywood Bowl.

Opening for Shelton on various dates will be The Band Perry, Neal McCoy and Dan + Shay.

Season 6 of “The Voice” kicks off Monday (24).



06/20/14 Austin, TX austin360 Amphitheatre

06/21/14 Dallas, TX Gexa Energy Pavilion

06/22/14 Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena

07/19/14 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

08/01/14 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

08/02/14 Darien Center, NY Darien Lakes Performing Arts Center

08/29/14 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

08/30/14 Orlando, FL Amway Center

09/04/14 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheatre

09/05/14 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Amphitheatre

09/06/14 San Diego, CA Sleep Train Amphitheatre

09/11/14 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center at Fresno State

09/12/14 Sacramento, CA Sleep Train Amphitheatre

09/13/14 Mtn. View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/18/14 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

09/19/14 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

09/20/14 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

09/25/14 Boise, ID Taco Bell Arena

09/26/14 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

09/27/14 Denver, CO Pepsi Arena

10/03/14 Las Vegas,NV Mandalay Bay Events Center

10/04/14 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl