Blood Orange’s throwback video for ‘You’re Not Good Enough’

Blood Orange's album “Cupid Deluxe” was in my Top 10 of 2013, and “You're Not Good Enough” is one of the reasons it was good enough.

Now there's a music video for this catchily depressing (depressingly catchy?) new-wave-n-b single, directed by “Palo Alto” helmer Gia Coppola. Blood Orange kicked in 30 minutes of music for her film, so it looks like the favor was returned.

Throw on some leggings and get to your crunches: this vid takes me back to “Kids Incorporated” and the finale of “Scrooged” in a scrunchy kind of way. Did you know Blood Orange's Dev Hynes can dance like that? You should.