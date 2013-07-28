‘Blue Jasmine’s’ $102,167 per screen sets 2013 record

Woody Allen films have had a built in art house audience for years, but this weekend buzzworthy reviews sent the box office for “Blue Jasmine” to record levels.

“Jasmine” debuted in six theaters grossing $613,000 or a sterling $102,167 per screen. That breaks Allen’s per screen record set by “Midnight in Paris” which found $99,834 per in 2011. It’s a spectacular start for “Jasmine” as Sony Classics would love to gross even half of “Paris'” impressive $56 million cume. It’s also a nice smash for the Sony division after somewhat disappointing tallies for “Before Midnight” and “I’m So Excited.”

The “Jasmine” opening is the highest per screen debut of the year surpassing the $87,667 per screen “Spring Breakers” earned in three theaters this past March. It’s also the sixth film in recent history to average a $100,000 per screen debut. That puts it alongside modern classics such as “Dreamgirls,” “The Master,” “Brokeback Mountain,” “Precious” and “Moonrise Kingdom.”

With critical acclaim centered around an awards worthy turn by star Cate Blanchett, “Jasmine” should easily surpass the $16.5 million Allen’s “To Rome With Love” earned last summer. “Jasmine” does have some competition in the prestige marketplace, however. The Weinstein Company’s “Fruitvale Station” expanded to over 1,000 theaters earning another $4.6 million for $6.3 million to date.

Other upcoming major limited players include A24’s “The Spectacular Now,” “Lovelace,” “Ain’t Them Bodies Saints” and “Austenland.”