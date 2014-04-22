Blur frontman Damon Albarn streams his new album, ‘Everyday Robots’

Blur and Gorillaz singer Damon Albarn is streaming his new album, “Everyday Robots,” a week ahead of its scheduled release (April 28). Listen via iTunes Radio.

The 12-track album is Albarn”s first as a solo artist and features collaborations with Brian Eno and Bat for Lashes” Natasha Khan. “Everyday Robots” explores modern society”s relationship with technology.

Albarn explained in an interview with Pitchfork: “The album is about going back and seeing into the near future, wondering about the effect that that technology is going to have on us, emotionally. We”re in a period of massive technological transformation right now, and I wanted to comment on that.”

Below, watch his video for the album”s single, “Lonely Press Play.”